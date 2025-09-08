General Hospital spoilers: Here's everything happening September 8 - September 12

General Hospital's Port Charles was rocked this week when Judge Heran's body was discovered floating in the water, and Congressman Drew Quartermain was shot twice in the back in his own home. The attacks are clearly connected as the Judge was involved in the case against Willow, to whom Drew is engaged, but whose misguidance has cost her custody of her children. Although Willow and her ex-husband Michael are clear suspects, much of the town will also be under a watchful eye as the politician has garnered a fair few enemies after affairs, blackmail, and his shocking abuse of political power in recent months.

Nina and Portia will be under suspicion, as they have both discussed how Drew hurt their families, with Nina telling Portia that as long as Drew is breathing, her daughter, Willow, won’t be free; Nina and Drew had an affair that has left a crack between Drew and Willow. Portia has also been blaming Drew for the breakdown of her own marriage.

Alexis and her family also have their reasons for wanting Drew out of the picture, and although Trina finally told Kai her mom had been blackmailed by Drew, the pair were seen on screen breaking into Drew's home, moments before he was shot.

This week, viewers will see Anna, a long-time agent for the World Security Bureau (WSB), "zero in on her prime suspects" before beginning their questioning. Michael, who is one of these key suspects, will ask Curtis – who has also had reason to shoot Drew – for help, while Willow will begin to work with Chase, who has been trying to help her see the light when it comes to Drew.

September 8, 2025: Britt is left alarmed

© Disney Kelly Thiebaud as Britt in General Hospital

Jason springs to action. Anna zeroes in on her prime suspects. Brennan is offered a deal. Britt has cause for alarm. Cody scores points with Molly.

September 9, 2025: Michael reaches out to Curtis

© Disney Rory Gibson as Michael in General Hospital

Time is running out for Britt. Michael asks Curtis for help. Lulu has a big decision to make. Alexis says too much. Portia turns the tables.

September 10, 2025: Suspects are called in for questioning

© Disney Alexa Havins as Lulu in General Hospital

Anna and Dante question a suspect. Willow confers with Chase. Trina confides in Emma. Carly advises Lulu. Nina receives a tempting proposition.

September 11, 2025: Port Angeles is rocked

© Disney Jane Elliot, Finola Hughes, and Dominic Zamprogna in General Hospital

A shocking return rocks Port Charles. Jason is stonewalled. Nina briefs Lulu. Dante is caught off-guard. Lucas grills Carly.

September 12, 2025: WSB agent Anna defends herself

© Disney Van Hansis as Lucas in General Hospital

Anna defends herself. Dante and Lulu break big news. Elizabeth cautions Lucas. Sonny reveals his plan. Brennan wants answers.