Is Drew dead on General Hospital? Star Cameron Mathison breaks silence after brutal shooting

Has any character taken a darker turn in the last year than General Hospital's Drew Cain Quartermaine (Cameron Mathison)? The Port Charles politician has garnered a fair few enemies after affairs, blackmail, and his shocking abuse of political power, so it's anyone's guess who pulled the trigger – twice – on Tuesday, September 2's episode that left Drew lying in a pool of his own blood. But has Drew been killed off? It's more likely that this is the beginning of an intriguing whodunnit for the ABC series, with the list of suspects as long as the town's census.

Earlier in the episode, viewers saw Nina and Portia discuss how Drew had hurt their families, with Nina telling Portia that as long as Drew is breathing, her daughter, Willow, won’t be free. Portia has also been blaming Drew for the breakdown of her marriage, while in the hospital Willow may have finally taken heed of Chase's advice, as she was seen with a look on her face that suggested she may have finally realized that she could not trust Drew.

Alexis and her family have all been served by the politician and have their reasons for wanting him out of the picture, and although Trina finally told Kai her mom had been blackmailed by Drew, the pair were seen on screen breaking into Drew's home and looking terrified as they heard the gunshots.

Wednesday, September 3's episode opened with Trina trying to help Drew, although Kai encouraged her to leave the scene. Tracy Quartermaine then walked into Drew's home and discovered him on the floor, checking his pulse and angrily telling him: "Don't you dare die on me," as she called 911. Later, viewers saw several characters act suspicious enough to head to the top of the suspect list including Michael, whose estranged wife Willow had been in a romance with Drew, arriving at Brook Lynn's home soaking wet from the rain where he say he will "do anything" to keep his kids away from Drew, while Willow returns to the hospital, also soaking wet, after telling Elizabeth she had gone for a walk.

© Disney Drew was shot in the back twice

By the end of the episode, Chase has told Willow that Drew was been shot, and that "he is alive, but it's bad".

"It’s not every day that you get to take a gunshot on camera, and I really wanted to get that right and fall hard," Cameron said of the dramatic final moments of the episode. "And then, from the audience's perspective, I knew, 'The viewers are gonna love this!' They all want to shoot Drew. Everybody wants Drew shot and dead. So I wanted to make sure that I gave them my all."

© Disney Trina and Kai were in the house when the shooting happened

"Obviously, everybody hates me like crazy, but at the same time, they had to do that for the last four or five months," Cameron added, speaking to Soap Opera Digest, of the arc leading up to the shooting. "They can’t just have people not like me. They have to have people want to kill me! And in order to have multiple people want to kill you, you’ve got to be pretty despicable — and they’ve done a really good job with that with Drew."

Spoilers from ABC for this week of General Hospital hinted at the attack, and viewers will now see Anna and Chase interview suspects, while Trina, Nina and Curtis are all left shaken – and making risky moves.