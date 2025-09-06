General Hospital star Matt Cohen lands new role on CBS soap

From Port Charles to Genoa City! Matt Cohen has been cast on CBS' The Young & The Restless as Detective Burrow, a new character who will be "front and center investigating a major case featuring some of the soap's key characters". Matt also appeared in South of Nowhere and Supernatural, as a young John Winchester and the archangel Michael, but is perhaps best known to soap fans as Griffin Munro on ABC's General Hospital between 2016 to 2019. EW.com was the first to report the news. He began taping last week and will first appear in Thursday October 16's episode.

Residents of Genoa City were left in shock in July when detective Chance Chancellor, a legacy character on the series, was murdered by Carter (Vincent Stalba) during a standoff at Cane's chateau in France after Carter took Lily Winters hostage. Viewers then saw Carter die by suicide. However, the death has angered longtime fans of the series, who felt his death was disrespectful.

Matt, 43, married his South of Nowhere co-star Mandy Musgrave on May 18, 2011, and four years later, they welcomed their son Macklin. He won an Emmy for his work as a correspondent on Entertainment Tonight, a job he held for four years.

As Griffin in General Hospital, he was introduced as a college friend of resident trauma surgeon Lucas Jones. He is later revealed to have been Anna Devane's stalker, and then admitted that he was her late husband Duke's son. Griffin ended up leaving Genoa City to find peace after the death of Kiki.

Matt Cohen as Griffin Munro on General Hospital

Matt's casting comes after network CBS announced two other major new hires; Roger Howarth, another General Hospital alum, will begin filming in an as-yet-unannounced role in mid-September, while daytime TV veteran Tamara Braun has also joined the soap as a new character named Sienna Bacall.

"Excited and appreciative… I’m a lucky guy," Roger captioned a post on Instagram confirming the news; in the picture, he held up the sign language shapes for Y and R.

A longtime soap actor, Roger has also starred in Loving and Guiding Light, and his first major role came in One Life to Live, playing Todd Manning. He appeared in As the World Turns for seven years, winning an Emmy for his work on screen as Paul Ryan. He then went on to play several different characters on General Hospital.

CBS' The Young & The Restless has seen lots of change behind the scenes in recent months, with veteran soap opera producer Jill Farren Phelps returning behind the scenes, along with Elizabeth Hendrickson as a director.

Tamara Braun (C) in a scene from Days of our Lives

Jill returns to the show after leaving in June 2016, following four years as executive producer of The Young and the Restless.