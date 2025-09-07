Fans 'obsessed' with first look at 'steamy' romance series based on bestseller

Prime Video has released some exciting first-look pictures of the TV adaptation of Elle Kennedy's bestselling hockey romance book series, Off Campus – and fans can't get enough already. Promising "steamy" scenes and "sex-positive" characters, the show follows Elle's series of five books – The Deal, The Mistake, The Score, The Goal and The Legacy – which all follow a separate elite hockey player and the women who "knock them off their pedestals, teaching them that love is worth more than any game-scoring goal". Season one is based on Elle's 2015 debut, The Deal, and centres on Hannah and Garrett, whose fake relationship unexpectedly ignites real feelings.

The Off Campus books found viral fame after being championed by the BookTok community. HELLO!'s Acting TV Editor Nicky Morris said: "TikTok has become my go-to place for excellent book recommendations and I can't wait to see this trending novel be brought to life on-screen." Read on for everything you need to know about Prime Video's new TV adaptation Off Campus, including a peak at those new pictures…

© Liane Hentscher/Prime The first season follows Hannah and Garrett's love story Fans react to the first look With such a wide fanbase already built from the success of the books, it didn't take long for readers to flood social media with their excitement. "I CAN'T WAIT!! So giddy for them," said one person, while another added: "The fact that I know which scenes these could be should be concerning!!!! #obsessed." Meanwhile, a third simply wrote: "OH MY GOD I CAN'T WAIT FOR THIS!"

© Liane Hentscher/Prime Hannah and Garrett pretend to date What to expect from Off Campus While Prime Video has yet to confirm an official synopsis, the first season is set to take after Elle Kennedy's first book The Deal. The official description reads: "Hannah Wells might be confident, but she's carting around a full set of baggage when it comes to sex and seduction. "If she wants to get her crush's attention, she'll have to step out of her comfort zone… even if it means tutoring the annoying, childish, cocky captain of the hockey team, Garrett Graham, in exchange for a public pretend date. "But when one unexpected kiss leads to the wildest sex of their lives, it doesn't take long for Garrett to realize that pretend isn't going to cut it."

© Liane Hentscher/Prime Ella Bright and Belmont Cameli bring The Deal to life Who stars in Off Campus? Ella Bright (Malory Towers) and Belmont Cameli (Saved by the Bell, Along for the Ride) lead the cast as Hannah and Garrett. They're joined by Steve Howey (Shameless, True Lies), who plays Garrett's father, Phil Graham, and Mika Abdalla (Project Mc²) as Hannah's friend Allie Hayes.

© Liane Hentscher/Prime Each series will follow a separate book Also set to appear in season one – and later take centre stage in future instalments – are Antonio Cipriano (National Treasure: Edge of History), Jalen Thomas Brooks (Tracker), and Stephen Kalyn (Riverdale). Meanwhile, Josh Heuston (Dune: Prophecy) plays the season one love rival role of Justin Kohl, while Khobe Clarke (Yellowjackets, Firefly Lane) plays footballer Beau Maxwell.