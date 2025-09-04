Slow Horses fans 'can't wait' for season 5's explosive return after trailer drops – watch

Apple TV+ has dropped an explosive new trailer for Slow Horses season five – and fans can't wait for its highly anticipated release. The satirical spy drama follows a team of misfit British intelligence agents stuck in the MI5 department known as Slough House. Starring Kristin Scott Thomas, Jack Lowden and Gary Oldman as the clever but slightly repulsive Jackson Lamb, the fifth season returns on 24 September. The new instalment delves into the team's growing suspicions when tech nerd Roddy Ho (Christopher Chung) unveils his glamorous new girlfriend. In the trailer, we also see them battling "sinister forces [that] are trying to bring down the country."

Fans were quick to share their excitement for the show, with one person writing: "The best show on TV!!!! Can't wait!!" while another added: "My only complaint is I need MORE, one of my favorite shows ever! It's so good!" The show has even caught the attention of famous faces – rapper Professor Green commented: "If there's ever an opportunity for me to play someone sat at a bus stop… please can I? VERY EXCITED FOR THIS."

An avid watcher of the series, HELLO!'s Acting TV Editor Nicky Morris said: "I absolutely love this show. Not only is the cast full to the brim of acting royalty – Gary Oldman and Kristin Scott Thomas! – but the dialogue is fantastic, the story is fast-paced and gripping, and the chemistry between the Slough House colleagues is pitch-perfect. Bring on season five!"