Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Yellowstone fans will love the return of American Western Billy the Kid
Subscribe
Yellowstone fans will love the return of American Western Billy the Kid

Yellowstone fans will love the return of 'underrated' 8-part American Western drama

Billy the Kid stars Tom Blyth as Billy, the American outlaw and gunfighter based on the real-life William H. Bonney in the American Old West

Image© David Brown/MGM+
Abby Allen
Abby AllenTV writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Yellowstone fans, listen up! There's an underrated American Western about to return to screens, and if you're missing the cowboy-themed drama of Yellowstone, then this could be the best antidote. Billy the Kid season three is set to hit MGM+ on 28 September, bringing the story of Irish-American outlaw Billy – based on real-life gunslinger William H. Bonney – to its conclusion. Billy is played by Tom Blyth, who leaves his humble New York roots behind to journey west, where he becomes a notorious figure in Lincoln County.

HELLO!'s Acting TV Editor Nicky Morris said of the show: "For fans missing Yellowstone, Billy the Kid could just be the perfect show to fill the gap while you await the new spin-off. Just like Taylor Sheridan's popular Western, the drama promises a lovable hero as well as plenty of action, romance and drama. What more could you want?" Read on for all you need to know about the new series… 

What to expect for Billy the Kid Season 3© David Brown/MGM+

Alex Roe returns as Sheriff Pat Garett

What to expect for Billy the Kid Season 3

From the trailer, it's clear the final season will be full of tension and high stakes, as we're reminded: "In Lincoln, we still have a problem."

The official synopsis continues: "The Lincoln County War may be officially over, but both Billy the Kid and Sheriff Pat Garrett (Alex Roe) have important issues to resolve – there is a reckoning to come. Billy is still at large, and Garrett is out to capture him, dead or alive. 

WATCH: Billy the Kid Season 3 Official Trailer
Media Image© David Brown/MGM+

Tom Blyth plays Billy

And with a bounty on his head, Billy has the opportunity to quit New Mexico altogether and pursue a future with Dulcinea (Nuria Vega), the love of his life. But he has unfinished business with Garrett, who has betrayed him, and decides to stay. 

Media Image© David Brown/MGM+

Season 3 will be drama-filled – with Billy fighting for his life

Meanwhile Jesse Evans (Daniel Webber), Billy's longtime friend, rival, and enemy, also remains in Lincoln, searching for a newfound purpose and perhaps atonement for his sins. 

As the final chapter in the saga comes to a close, Billy will fight like hell to try to finally find the justice that has long eluded him, even if it means he'll die trying."

Who stars in Billy the Kid?© David Brown/MGM+

The Western drama is perfect for Yellowstone fans

Who stars in Billy the Kid?

Tom Blyth (The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes) returns for a final season as Billy, while Alex Roe (The 5th Wave) plays Sheriff Pat Garrett, Daniel Webber (The Punisher) plays Jesse Evens and Nuria Vega (Señorita 89) plays Billy's love interest, Dulcinea del Tobosco.

What have TV viewers said about Billy the Kid?© David Brown/MGM+

Have you watched Billy the Kid yet?

What have TV viewers said about Billy the Kid?

It's safe to say that fans are very excited for the final instalment of this show, which was dubbed "underrated" by Collider

Reacting to the season three trailer, one fan wrote: "I just got CHILLS. I am so excited for the new season!!!" while another added: "Awesome! I've been waiting for this for a long time." Meanswhile, a third person penned: "I can't wait for the greatest finale!"

View post on Instagram
 

Billy the Kid Season 3 will premiere on MGM+ in the UK on 28 September. Episodes will continue dropping weekly. For those wanting to binge, the entire season will also be available to stream for free from 29 August, and 28 August in both the UK and Italy.

Sign up to HELLO TV & Film for the week's top talking points and the lowdown on the latest releases

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics
More TV and Film
See more
Read More