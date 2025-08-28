Yellowstone fans will love the return of 'underrated' 8-part American Western drama

Yellowstone fans, listen up! There's an underrated American Western about to return to screens, and if you're missing the cowboy-themed drama of Yellowstone, then this could be the best antidote. Billy the Kid season three is set to hit MGM+ on 28 September, bringing the story of Irish-American outlaw Billy – based on real-life gunslinger William H. Bonney – to its conclusion. Billy is played by Tom Blyth, who leaves his humble New York roots behind to journey west, where he becomes a notorious figure in Lincoln County.

HELLO!'s Acting TV Editor Nicky Morris said of the show: "For fans missing Yellowstone, Billy the Kid could just be the perfect show to fill the gap while you await the new spin-off. Just like Taylor Sheridan's popular Western, the drama promises a lovable hero as well as plenty of action, romance and drama. What more could you want?" Read on for all you need to know about the new series…

© David Brown/MGM+ Alex Roe returns as Sheriff Pat Garett What to expect for Billy the Kid Season 3 From the trailer, it's clear the final season will be full of tension and high stakes, as we're reminded: "In Lincoln, we still have a problem." The official synopsis continues: "The Lincoln County War may be officially over, but both Billy the Kid and Sheriff Pat Garrett (Alex Roe) have important issues to resolve – there is a reckoning to come. Billy is still at large, and Garrett is out to capture him, dead or alive.

WATCH: Billy the Kid Season 3 Official Trailer

© David Brown/MGM+ Tom Blyth plays Billy And with a bounty on his head, Billy has the opportunity to quit New Mexico altogether and pursue a future with Dulcinea (Nuria Vega), the love of his life. But he has unfinished business with Garrett, who has betrayed him, and decides to stay.

© David Brown/MGM+ Season 3 will be drama-filled – with Billy fighting for his life Meanwhile Jesse Evans (Daniel Webber), Billy's longtime friend, rival, and enemy, also remains in Lincoln, searching for a newfound purpose and perhaps atonement for his sins. As the final chapter in the saga comes to a close, Billy will fight like hell to try to finally find the justice that has long eluded him, even if it means he'll die trying."

© David Brown/MGM+ The Western drama is perfect for Yellowstone fans Who stars in Billy the Kid? Tom Blyth (The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes) returns for a final season as Billy, while Alex Roe (The 5th Wave) plays Sheriff Pat Garrett, Daniel Webber (The Punisher) plays Jesse Evens and Nuria Vega (Señorita 89) plays Billy's love interest, Dulcinea del Tobosco.



© David Brown/MGM+ Have you watched Billy the Kid yet? What have TV viewers said about Billy the Kid? It's safe to say that fans are very excited for the final instalment of this show, which was dubbed "underrated" by Collider. Reacting to the season three trailer, one fan wrote: "I just got CHILLS. I am so excited for the new season!!!" while another added: "Awesome! I've been waiting for this for a long time." Meanswhile, a third person penned: "I can't wait for the greatest finale!"

Billy the Kid Season 3 will premiere on MGM+ in the UK on 28 September. Episodes will continue dropping weekly. For those wanting to binge, the entire season will also be available to stream for free from 29 August, and 28 August in both the UK and Italy.