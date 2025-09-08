How 9-1-1 plans to 'move forward' following heartbreaking character death

Peter Krause's departure from 9-1-1 was just as devastating for his co-stars as it was for fans of the show — and their characters will show as much. The Six Feet Under actor's time on the Ryan Murphy show came to an end with the 15th episode of the eighth season earlier this year, when his beloved character Captain Bobby Nash died from a deadly hemorrhagic fever after being exposed to a virus in a lab explosion. Fans will get to see the aftermath of Bobby's death when 9-1-1 comes back to ABC on October 9 for its ninth season, but before that, his former co-star Oliver Stark, who plays Evan "Buck" Buckley, is giving insight into how the 118 will be facing their grief.

Speaking with Deadline, he first noted: "I think it's not gonna be a linear path of healing, as I don't think grief is," adding: "There are episodes that maybe feel lighter and like we're moving directly past it and then, as grief does, it sneaks up on you again. So I don't think it's an overall down feeling of the show, I think it's looking to move forward, but in a way that is respectful to the memory of the Bobby Nash character and finding creative ways for him to still haunt the narrative."

At the end of the last season, Buck, reeling from Bobby's death, began suggesting he might leave the 118 crew, however Oliver maintained: "We definitely come back to a more settled Buck, not looking to leave, and instead — I would say, probably — looking to put down more secure roots, if anything."

"He was obviously in a dark place at the time," he went on, adding: "And I think that has washed over him and may well come back again, but, for now, I think he's finding more and more reasons to want to stay."

After maintaining that Buck is here to stay, Oliver also didn't shy away from addressing the fans that were ready to leave the show behind upon Peter's exit, maintaining that it's in part "the point" of the creators to move viewers emotionally. "I think that's the point, is to feel hurt and upset and to invest in things and to feel happy in some episodes and sad in other episodes, you know; that is the point in making any form of television or any movie is that you want people to go on a roller coaster of emotions and, for me, if people are hurt by the actions that are meant to feel painful then it means that we're on the right path and doing the right thing, so I thank them for their investment," he said.

And while fans may no longer get to see Peter on their screens, 9-1-1 will come back with its usual over-the-top rescues, including this season one including new guest star Mark Consuelos, who plays a tech billionaire who gets swallowed by a whale. Oliver told Deadline his character is "not as involved" in the rescue effort as he "wants to be," others will "spring into action a little bit faster," leaving Buck "feeling a little bit left out, which is fine because as long as the job gets done, he doesn't need all the glory, but yeah, it's not a typical rescue in terms of what Buck gets to [do to] fulfill his firefighting needs."

On 9-1-1, in addition to his 118 crew, Peter's character Bobby also leaves behind Angela Bassett's character Athena Grant, his wife. Angela had addressed Peter's departure in an emotional Instagram tribute back in April, sharing a sweet photo featuring him in which both of them are smiling and embracing each other, dressed up as their characters. "For eight seasons, this kind, funny, compassionate, talented actor became not only my trusted colleague, but also a dear friend. #peterkrause as #bobbynash helped to introduce @911onabc to the homes and hearts of fans around the world. I know this is hard for all of you. It's hard for us, too."

"Peter's Bobby Nash will be missed but his character will never be forgotten. He is forever a part of our family. We should all give Peter a lot of love as he expands beyond 'the 118' and into all adventures that await him. Love you, my friend. Athena will never be the same."