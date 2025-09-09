Michelle Dockery shows off growing baby bump at NYC premiere of Downton Abbey film

Michelle Dockery has shown off her growing baby bump on the red carpet in New York City for the Downton Abbey: the Grand Finale premiere. The star first debuted her bump in London when she walked the red carpet in a stunning periwinkle off-the-shoulder gown, complete with a flowing chiffon cape. At the time, Michelle posed alongside her husband of two years, Jasper Waller-Bridge, who is the brother of actress, writer, and director Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Just a week later, she's appeared again, this time in a stunning form-fitting black gown as she continues to promote the final instalment in the Downton Abbey franchise.
1/5
Michelle Dockery arrives in a black sparkly gown for the NYC premiere of the final Downton Abbey film
Michelle arrives for the Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale premiere
Michelle, who plays Lady Mary Crawley, dazzled in this off-the-shoulder sparkly black gown and loose waves just days after she debuted her baby bump on the red carpet in London.
2/5
Michelle looks stunning in black in New York
Michelle's baby bump
The Downton Abbey actress, 43, first revealed she is expecting her first baby with husband Jasper Waller-Bridge at the world premiere of Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale in London.
3/5
The actress looked stunning in a black sparkly number
Michelle stuns in black
Michelle, who plays Lady Mary Crawley, was reminiscent of old Hollywood glamour as she walked the red carpet in timeless curls and droplet earrings.
4/5
Michelle's appearance in the film will be her last as Lady Mary Crawley
Saying goodbye to a beloved character
Michelle will be saying goodbye to the character of Lady Mary Crawley.
On the Reign With Josh Smith podcast, she said: "Downton certainly gave me a lot of confidence.
"Once you've been established as a certain character in a successful show, that gives you a feeling of stability within a career that is quite unpredictable."
5/5
Joanne Froggatt, Laura Carmichael, Michelle Dockery, Elizabeth McGovern
The Downton Abbey cast pose together at the premiere
Joanne Froggatt, Laura Carmichael, Michelle Dockery, Elizabeth McGovern all posed together on the red carpet for the NYC premiere of Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale.
