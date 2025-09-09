Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Michelle Dockery shows off growing baby bump at NYC premiere of Downton Abbey film
The star first debuted her bump in London when she walked the red carpet for the Downton Abbey: the Grand Finale premiere alongside her husband, Jasper Waller-Bridge.

Michelle Dockery at Focus Features' "Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale" New York Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on September 08, 2025 in New York, New York. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)© Variety via Getty Images
Georgia Weir
Georgia WeirWriter
2 minutes ago
Michelle Dockery has shown off her growing baby bump on the red carpet in New York City for the Downton Abbey: the Grand Finale premiere. The star first debuted her bump in London when she walked the red carpet in a stunning periwinkle off-the-shoulder gown, complete with a flowing chiffon cape. At the time, Michelle posed alongside her husband of two years, Jasper Waller-Bridge, who is the brother of actress, writer, and director Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Just a week later, she's appeared again, this time in a stunning form-fitting black gown as she continues to promote the final instalment in the Downton Abbey franchise.

WATCH: The trailer for Downton Abbey: the Grand Finale

Michelle Dockery at Focus Features' "Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale" New York Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on September 08, 2025 in New York, New York. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)© Variety via Getty Images

Michelle Dockery arrives in a black sparkly gown for the NYC premiere of the final Downton Abbey film

Michelle arrives for the Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale premiere

Michelle, who plays Lady Mary Crawley, dazzled in this off-the-shoulder sparkly black gown and loose waves just days after she debuted her baby bump on the red carpet in London.


Michelle Dockery at Focus Features' "Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale" New York Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on September 08, 2025 in New York, New York. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)© Variety via Getty Images

Michelle looks stunning in black in New York

Michelle's baby bump

The Downton Abbey actress, 43, first revealed she is expecting her first baby with husband Jasper Waller-Bridge at the world premiere of Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale in London.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 08: Michelle Dockery attends "Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale" New York Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on September 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/WireImage)© WireImage

The actress looked stunning in a black sparkly number

Michelle stuns in black

Michelle, who plays Lady Mary Crawley, was reminiscent of old Hollywood glamour as she walked the red carpet in timeless curls and droplet earrings.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 08: Michelle Dockery attends "Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale" New York Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on September 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)© Getty Images

Michelle's appearance in the film will be her last as Lady Mary Crawley

Saying goodbye to a beloved character

Michelle will be saying goodbye to the character of Lady Mary Crawley.

On the Reign With Josh Smith podcast, she said: "Downton certainly gave me a lot of confidence.

"Once you've been established as a certain character in a successful show, that gives you a feeling of ­stability within a career that is quite unpredictable."

Joanne Froggatt, Laura Carmichael, Michelle Dockery, Elizabeth McGovern at Focus Features' "Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale" New York Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on September 08, 2025 in New York, New York. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)© Variety via Getty Images

Joanne Froggatt, Laura Carmichael, Michelle Dockery, Elizabeth McGovern

The Downton Abbey cast pose together at the premiere

Joanne Froggatt, Laura Carmichael, Michelle Dockery, Elizabeth McGovern all posed together on the red carpet for the NYC premiere of Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale.

