Downton Abbey star Michelle Dockery debuts baby bump alongside husband Jasper Waller-Bridge

Michelle Dockery is pregnant! The Downton Abbey actress, 43, revealed she is expecting her first baby with husband Jasper Waller-Bridge at the world premiere of Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale in London. The star debuted her bump while walking the red carpet in a stunning periwinkle off-the-shoulder gown, complete with a flowing chiffon cape. Michelle also posed alongside her husband of two years, who is the brother of actress, writer, and director Phoebe Waller-Bridge. The actress caressed her baby bump as she and Jasper walked the red carpet for the premiere at the Odeon Luxe in the city's Leicester Square.

Michelle and Jasper tied the knot two years ago in September 2023 in an intimate London ceremony. The wedding came just over a year after the couple announced their engagement in The Times. The couple are believed to have met through friends in 2019 and made their first public appearance together at the Rome Film Festival.

The January 2022 announcement read: "The engagement is announced between Jasper, son of Michael Waller-Bridge of King's Lynn, Norfolk, and Teresa Waller-Bridge of Battersea, London, and Michelle Dockery, younger daughter of Michael and Lorraine Dockery of Gidea Park, Essex."

Jasper is the younger brother of comedy writer, actress and star of Fleabag, Phoebe Waller-Bridge who was also, of course, in attendance at the star-studded ceremony that took place at St Nicholas' church in Chiswick, West London. Michelle's co-stars including Hugh Bonneville, who played her on-screen father Lord Grantham in Downton Abbey, Lily James, Joanne Froggatt and Elizabeth McGovern were all in attendance to watch Mary Crawley actress get hitched.

Michelle's Downton Abbey co-star, Laura Carmicheal, also took on the role of bridesmaid at the church ceremony alongside the actress's other co-stars. Laura looked stunning as she wore a sage green silk dress and carried a beautiful bouquet.

About Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale

Michelle appeared on the red carpet alongside her Downton Abbey co-stars for the premiere of Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale, which is the last film in the epic period drama series. The film, released globally on 12 September 2025 will see many of the franchise's main cast reprise their roles, including Hugh, Laura, Jim Carter, Michelle, and Joanne Froggatt. It's also set to welcome some new faces such as Joely Richardson, Alessandro Nivola, Simon Russell Beale, and Arty Froushan.

