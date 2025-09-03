Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Downton Abbey star Michelle Dockery debuts baby bump alongside husband Jasper Waller-Bridge
Downton Abbey star, Michelle Dockery, has debuted her baby bump alongside husband Jasper Waller-Bridge on the red carpet for Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale

Michelle Dockery attends the "Downtown Abbey: The Grand Finale" world premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on September 03, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Neil Mockford/WireImage)© WireImage
Georgia Weir
Georgia WeirWriter
22 minutes ago
Michelle Dockery is pregnant! The Downton Abbey actress, 43, revealed she is expecting her first baby with husband Jasper Waller-Bridge at the world premiere of Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale in London. The star debuted her bump while walking the red carpet in a stunning periwinkle off-the-shoulder gown, complete with a flowing chiffon cape. Michelle also posed alongside her husband of two years, who is the brother of actress, writer, and director Phoebe Waller-Bridge. The actress caressed her baby bump as she and Jasper walked the red carpet for the premiere at the Odeon Luxe in the city's Leicester Square.

Michelle and Jasper tied the knot two years ago in September 2023 in an intimate London ceremony. The wedding came just over a year after the couple announced their engagement in The Times. The couple are believed to have met through friends in 2019 and made their first public appearance together at the Rome Film Festival. 

The January 2022 announcement read: "The engagement is announced between Jasper, son of Michael Waller-Bridge of King's Lynn, Norfolk, and Teresa Waller-Bridge of Battersea, London, and Michelle Dockery, younger daughter of Michael and Lorraine Dockery of Gidea Park, Essex." 

Jasper is the younger brother of comedy writer, actress and star of Fleabag, Phoebe Waller-Bridge who was also, of course, in attendance at the star-studded ceremony that took place at St Nicholas' church in Chiswick, West London. Michelle's co-stars including Hugh Bonneville, who played her on-screen father Lord Grantham in Downton Abbey, Lily James, Joanne Froggatt and Elizabeth McGovern were all in attendance to watch Mary Crawley actress get hitched. 

WATCH: Downton Abbey Celebrates the Grand Finale trailer
Michelle Dockery attends the "Downtown Abbey: The Grand Finale" world premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on September 03, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Neil Mockford/WireImage)© WireImage
Michelle Dockery attends the "Downtown Abbey: The Grand Finale" world premiere

Michelle's Downton Abbey co-star, Laura Carmicheal, also took on the role of bridesmaid at the church ceremony alongside the actress's other co-stars. Laura looked stunning as she wore a sage green silk dress and carried a beautiful bouquet. 

About Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale 

Michelle appeared on the red carpet alongside her Downton Abbey co-stars for the premiere of Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale, which is the last film in the epic period drama series. The film, released globally on 12 September 2025 will see many of the franchise's main cast reprise their roles, including Hugh, Laura, Jim Carter, Michelle, and Joanne Froggatt. It's also set to welcome some new faces such as Joely Richardson, Alessandro Nivola, Simon Russell Beale, and Arty Froushan.

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 03: Michelle Dockery attends the "Downtown Abbey: The Grand Finale" world premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on September 03, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Neil Mockford/WireImage)© WireImage

The actress debuted her growing bump on the red carpet

Michelle's baby bump

The Downton Abbey actress debuted her growing baby bump on the red carpet for the premiere of the Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale film.

Jasper Waller-Bridge, Michelle Dockery at the "Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale" London Premiere held at ODEON Luxe Leicester Square on September 03, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Matt Crossick/Variety via Getty Images)© Variety via Getty Images

The couple smiled on the red carpet

Michelle and husband Jasper Waller-Bridge

Michelle appeared alongside her husband of two years, Jasper Waller-Bridge, as she debuted her baby bump. 

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 03: Michelle Dockery attends the "Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale" world premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on September 03, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)© Getty Images

The actress cradled her bump as she smiled for pictures

The actress cradled her bump as she posed for pictures on the red carpet for the premiere of Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale.

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 03: Michelle Dockery attends the "Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale" world premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on September 03, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)© Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Michelle looked stunning in periwinkle

Opting for a periwinkle off-the-shoulder gown with a chiffon cape, Michelle opted for natural makeup to complete the look. She also wore a pair of droplet earrings and styled her hair back in a chic bouffant hairdo.

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 03: (L-R) Jim Carter, Allen Leech, Kevin Doyle, Douglas Reith, Penelope Wilton, Raquel Cassidy, Sophie McShera, Laura Carmichael, Michelle Dockery, Lesley Nicol, Joanne Froggatt, Phyllis Logan, Harry Hadden-Paton, Rob James-Collier, Dominic West, Hugh Bonneville, Joely Richardson and Arty Froushan attend the "Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale" world premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on September 03, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)© Getty Images

The Downton Abbey cast posed alongside her Downton Abbey co-stars

Michelle appeared on the red carpet alongside her Downton Abbey co-stars for the premiere of Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale, which is the very last film in the epic period drama series.

