The full Downton Abbey timeline — seasons and major moments to know about before the film

Downton Abbey opened its grand doors in Season 1 with all the elegance and scandal you could ask for in Edwardian England. The story begins in 1912, just after the Titanic sinks – taking with it the heirs to the sprawling Crawley estate and plunging the aristocratic family into an inheritance crisis. With no sons of their own, the Crawleys must turn to a distant upper-middle-class cousin, Matthew Crawley (Dan Stevens), to secure the family legacy, forcing the old aristocracy to grapple with the rising middle-class influence.

Matthew’s arrival stirs the pot upstairs and down. While Lady Mary Talbot (Michelle Dockery), the sharp-tongued eldest daughter, resists her new suitor, sparks begin to fly – despite a scandal involving a dead Turkish diplomat in her bed (yes, really). Meanwhile, younger sisters Edith (Laura Carmichael) and Sybil (Jessica Brown Findlay) carve out their own paths, with the latter embracing progressive causes and advocating for women's rights - a reflection of the suffrage movement sweeping early 20th-century Britain. Observing it all with withering wit is Violet Crawley, Dowager Countess of Grantham (Maggie Smith), whose old-world values make her both a formidable matriarch and an unexpected source of comic relief.

Downstairs, the staff are navigating their own struggles amid rigid class divisions. New valet Mr. Bates (Brendan Coyle) tries to outrun his troubled past while winning the heart of compassionate housemaid Anna (Joanne Froggatt), all under the watchful eyes of schemers Barrow (Rob James-Collier) and O’Brien (Siobhan Finneran). And in a small but significant win for progress, maid Gwen (Rose Leslie) lands a secretary job with Sybil’s support.

Season 1 concludes with the outbreak of World War I, arriving at a time when the old English world is already shifting. As Downton has made clear, no one – aristocrat or servant – is immune to change.