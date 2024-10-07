Michelle Dockery's £1.7m elegant townhouse with husband Jasper Waller-Bridge

Michelle Dockery and her husband Jasper Waller-Bridge recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary, but it seems their romance started well before they became husband and wife in September 2023.

The Downton Abbey actress, 42, and the 36-year-old film producer – the brother of actress, screenwriter and Fleabag legend Phoebe Waller-Bridge – began their love story in early 2019 when they were introduced through mutual friends.

The pair made their first public appearance together at the Rome Film Festival in October that year and by December they had put roots down on their first home.

© Getty Michelle and Jasper at the Downton Abbey: A New Era premiere

Michelle Dockery's private elegant London townhouse with husband

At the end of 2019, not long after their romance was confirmed, MailOnline reported that Michelle and Jasper had splashed out on a £1.7 million property in north London. The Lady Mary Crawley actress and her boyfriend at the time had chosen the home thanks to its stately features.

The townhouse is a terrace and while the specifications of their property are not known, houses in the area are known for their beautiful, stately exteriors and classic architecture.

The £1.7 million selling point means their home is not a grand mansion like the one her character in Downton is accustomed to, however, the impressive price tag means the couple have chosen to opt for a home that will no doubt offer them generous square footage with high ceilings, a decent amount of land and a fantastic location in the capital.

Michelle doesn't have social media and generally prefers to keep her love life and private life away from the glare of the spotlight.

Michelle and Jasper

However, fans did get a glimpse into their intimate wedding ceremony which was held in Chiswick in September 2023 with a star-studded guest list made up of her Downton family.

Michelle Dockery and Jasper Waller-Bridge's private wedding

Michelle and Jasper tied the knot at St Nicholas' church in southwest London and the bride looked sensational in an Emilia Wickstead gown.

"Based on the Emilia Wickstead Josephine dress, the bespoke gown was hand-sewn in the Emilia Wickstead London atelier in ivory satin," a description online from the designer read.

© Karwai Tang Michelle and Jasper attend the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 03, 2022

"Featuring an architectural skirt with dramatic godet detailing, the silhouette is balanced with a sculpted bodice to evoke timeless simplicity."

The gorgeous satin dress had a square neckline with straps, a dropped waist and a flowing skirt with pleats. The bride paired her bridal ensemble with a long, lace veil.

They went on to celebrate their reception at Orleans House Gallery in Twickenham, overlooking The Thames.

Plenty of Michelle's co-stars were present at the wedding. Hugh Bonneville, who played her on-screen father Lord Grantham in Downton Abbey, was in attendance, as were Lily James, Joanne Froggatt and Elizabeth McGovern.

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Michelle Dockery

A year before they wed, fans were delighted when Jasper accompanied Michelle to the world premiere of her Netflix series, Anatomy of a Scandal.

The pair put on a loved-up display, with Jasper unable to take his eyes off his glamorous fiancée.