Downton Abbey stars Michelle Dockery and Laura Carmichael's bond 'baffles' co-stars

As the final chapter of the much-loved Downton Abbey franchise approaches, Michelle Dockery and Laura Carmichael have been reflecting on their 15-year friendship.

The pair, who brought to life the feuding Crawley sisters Lady Mary and Lady Edith, forged a strong bond off-screen.

Laura, 39, was even a bridesmaid at Michelle's wedding to Jasper Waller-Bridge in 2023. That closeness, they say, has made it easy to lean into their scripted quarrels without fear of offending.

During a recent conversation with Harper's Bazaar, 43-year-old Michelle shared: "Laura and I just have so much fun. Because we're like sisters in real life, we have a language and sense of humour that no one really understands."

She added: "There are times when we catch each other in an in-joke on set and nobody else has any idea of why we're laughing so much."

"We grew up together on that set," noted Laura as she recalled the early days of filming.

"From the start, there was a feeling that we were part of something really special," agreed Michelle. "I was a young actor going into it, completely in awe of everyone around me. But none of us imagined how global it would become."

Sisterhood

It's not the first time Michelle has opened up about her close bond with her co-star. She previously told Daily Mail about how they developed an "instant sisterhood" during filming.

"Laura and I are both from a family of three sisters," the actress revealed. "She’s the middle and I'm the youngest, so there was kind of an instant sisterhood when we first met."

She added: "We've grown up together in a way. I mean it's been six years. I was 27 when I started the show, and we bonded very, very quickly. And also Laura and I have a lot of fun with the characters.

"I mean we are elated when we read a page and it’s a stand-off between Mary and Edith – it's more fun for us to play… We've always got a bit bored when they’re nice to each other."

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale

The third and final film, which will be released next month, follows the Crawley family and their staff as they enter the 1930s.

The synopsis reads: "When Mary finds herself at the centre of a public scandal and the family faces financial trouble, the entire household grapples with the threat of social disgrace.

"The Crawleys must embrace change as the staff prepares for a new chapter with the next generation leading Downton Abbey into the future."