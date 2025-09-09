Exclusive: Tearful Grace Dent breaks silence on 'life-changing' MasterChef role

MasterChef fans from far and wide were delighted to hear the news that food critic Grace Dent and chef Anna Haugh are the new hosts of the hit BBC cooking show, replacing long-time presenters Gregg Wallace and John Torode. Grace, 51, was visibly emotional when speaking about her MasterChef role on HELLO!'s official podcast, Second Act, just weeks before the announcement that she would be fronting the main series.

It was also announced that Saturday Kitchen host Matt Tebbutt will join Marcus Wareing and Monica Galetti in presenting MasterChef: The Professionals. Speaking about the happy news, Matt said: "“It’s an absolute honour to be working alongside these two titans of the food world. Their knowledge and uncompromising attitude is now the stuff of legend and I look forward to them taking me under their wing and seeing the chefs get off to a flying start in the competition!"

© BBC/Shine TV Grace will co-host with Anna Haugh Grace's new MasterChef's role "I can't believe that I'm presenting MasterChef, because this isn't just a TV gig," Grace told podcast host Ateh Jewel. "This is one of the most important shows in British television – on primetime, on BBC One. That changes people's lives." Having been involved with the show in various capacities since 2013, Grace said that stepping into the main presenting role had been a life-long goal. "I've always dreamed of presenting. It's been incredible. We've filmed one season, we filmed a season of Celebrity MasterChef. I had so much fun. I can't believe they're paying me."

Grace told Ateh presenting MasterChef is a dream come true Visibly moved, Grace continued: "Look, I've been watching that show and all of its different forms since I was a little girl, so to now be standing there when all those contestants walk in, it's a dream come true. I'm quite emotional. Gosh, I never get emotional."

WATCH: Grace talks about what it means to host MasterChef

© BBC Grace stepped in to replace Gregg Wallace earlier this year MasterChef's impact on viewers Grace also reflected on the impact the beloved show has on viewers. "What I enjoy and am fascinated by is how, out in the street, people keep approaching me and kind of touching my arm, saying that they're so happy about it and telling me stories about watching it with their children. "It's a life-changing thing, being on MasterChef. And this is why people who cook on it and compete, that's why they put in so much work. "It will take over your life if you enter that competition because it is a life-changing thing."

© BBC Grace has worked on the show since 2013 The food critic and writer continued: "You can be a little bit well-known in London when you walk around – but MasterChef, its audience, it's a mixed bag of people. People come up to you everywhere at all times. You have no privacy ever again." Reflecting on her own experiences, Grace said: "It doesn't matter where you go. You could be literally eating a scone in a garden centre cafe and feel the staff running to the bathroom to change the toilet rolls because they're so terrified. And I'm like, 'I'm just eating a scone – I'm not writing!'"

© BBC Grace has also appeared on MasterChef: The Professionals A new era for MasterChef Grace is no stranger to the series, having appeared regularly as a guest and even stepping in to present Celebrity MasterChef when Gregg Wallace withdrew earlier this year.

© BBC NI/Below The Radar Chef Anna Haugh rounds out the new duo Meanwhile, 44-year-old Anna Haugh has also been a judge on MasterChef: The Professionals. Anna began her career with one of Ireland's leading chefs, Derry Clarke of L'Ecrivain, and has worked with the likes of Philip Howard, Shane Osborn and Gordon Ramsay.