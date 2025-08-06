Who is replacing MasterChef presenters John Torode and Gregg Wallace?

Since the BBC announced that MasterChef presenters Gregg Wallace and John Torode will not be returning to the series, speculation has been growing over who will replace them.

Following allegations of inappropriate behaviour made against Gregg in November 2024, the show's production company, Banijay UK, launched an internal investigation.

The findings revealed that 45 of the 83 allegations against Gregg were substantiated. The investigation also upheld a separate complaint involving "offensive racist language" allegedly used by John – who has since stated he has "no recollection" of the incident.

Both presenters have now been removed from the show, according to the BBC.

WATCH: Gregg Wallace issues public apology

In episodes set to air next month, Gregg has been replaced by Anna Haugh, while Grace Dent was confirmed as his replacement on Celebrity MasterChef last year.

However, fans are still eagerly awaiting confirmation of who will take over hosting duties on the main MasterChef series, which Gregg and John have fronted together since 2005.

Who will replace John Torode and Gregg Wallace on MasterChef?

According to gamling.com and at the time of writing, four big names are leading the rumoured line-up for potential presenting duties.

Matt Tebbutt

© BBC Matt has had decades-long succes on Saturday Kitchen

Taking the lead with odds of 10/11 (52.4%), chef and TV presenter Matt Tebbutt is best known for hosting BBC's Saturday Kitchen – and many are hedging their bets that he could become the new face of MasterChef.

Earlier this year, Matt was rumoured to be a potential replacement for both the main series and The Professionals, though no official announcements were made.

Also known for his co-presenting duties on Channel 4's Food Unwrapped alongside Kate Quilton and Jimmy Doherty, Matt trained at Leiths School of Food and Wine and even worked under renowned chef Marco Pierre White.

Andi Oliver

© BBC / Optomen Television Limited / Kate Hollingsworth Andi is known for her judging role on Great British Menu

Coming in at evens (50%) is Andi Oliver, a popular TV chef known for judging BBC's Great British Menu and hosting its spin-off series.

After beginning her career in the post-punk band Rip Rig + Panic in the 1980s, Andi gained recognition for her culinary skills and eventually opened her own restaurant.

She has since appeared on Food Glorious Food, The Big Eat and The Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice – making her a seasoned pro should she be considered for a presenting role at MasterChef.

Grace Dent

© BBC/Shine TV Grace already appeared alongside John Torode on Celebrity MasterChef

With 11/10 (47.6%) odds, Grace Dent is a strong contender for takeover duties, especially after stepping in to co-present the latest season of Celebrity MasterChef alongside John Torode.

A British columnist, author and broadcaster, Grace is best known as a restaurant critic for The Guardian and has already appeared on MasterChef, which could make her an ideal addition to the upcoming series.

She has also judged Great British Menu and hosts the popular food podcast Comfort Eating with Grace Dent.

HELLO!'s resident MasterChef fan and Website Editor Kate Thomas is backing Grace and Andi. "Grace and Andi paired together would be amazing," she said. "I'm really keen to see a female power duo like Bake Off's Mel and Sue, and I think these two would be utterly brilliant together."

Tom Kerridge

Tom is a regular on Saturday Kitchen

Currently in fourth place with odds of 6/4 (40%) is Tom Kerridge. The king of British pub food, Tom made his TV debut on Great British Menu, and has gone on to host shows like Tom Kerridge's Proper Pub Food and Tom Kerridge: Lose Weight For Good.

A regular on Saturday Kitchen, Tom has published several bestselling cookbooks and was the first chef to be awarded two Michelin stars for a pub: The Hand & Flowers in Marlow.

While those are the biggest names currently in the running to take over as presenters, other rumoured MasterChef candidates include: Chris Stark, Big Zuu, James Martin, Mel Giedroyc, Nigella Lawson, Monica Galetti, Marcus Wareing, Lisa Snowdon, Alison Hammond, Angellica Bell, Gordon Ramsay, Poppy O’Toole, Rylan Clark, Miquita Oliver and Lorraine Pascale.

While we await any official announcements, we'll be keeping our eyes peeled for who'll be stepping into the iconic MasterChef kitchen next.