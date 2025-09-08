Watch: BBC viewers left 'shaking' after 'shocking' Blue Lights trailer drops

Calling all crime drama fans! The BBC has just dropped the new trailer for Blue Lights season three – and viewers can't get enough already. The Belfast-set drama follows three police officers, Grace (Siân Brooke), Annie (Katherine Devlin) and Tommy (Nathan Braniff), who are now two years into their jobs as response officers. Accustomed to life under the blue lights, the trio are set to return to screens once more – this time, investigating the criminal underbelly of the middle class. The new trailer offers a glimpse at the high-stakes investigations ahead, including a surprising kiss between Grace and Stevie (Martin McCann).

BBC viewers react to the first look

Viewers were quick to share their excitement for the upcoming season, with one person writing: "I'm shaking so hard I'm so excited," while another said: ""GRACE AND STEVIE KISS IN THE TRAILER THIS TIME??????? I'm so shocked." Meanwhile, a third person penned: "Binge binge binge-watched the previous season!! Need the new one ASAP!!"

© BBC/Two Cities Television The new series sees the return of Siân Brooke and Martin McCann

What to expect from Blue Lights season 3

The official trailer, which was released on the BBC's official Instagram, was captioned: "Eat. Sleep. Police. Repeat. Watch the new series of #BlueLights, coming soon to #iPlayer. A group of response officers are thrust into a sinister world hidden behind the veneer of middle-class life, the world of the accountants and lawyers who facilitate organised crime. The old political and criminal order has gone and a new global gang rule Belfast, bringing danger closer to home for our officers than ever before."