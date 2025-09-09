Iconic BBC character set to be 'reawakened' 50 years on

In a delightful twist of nostalgia, the iconic BBC children's character Bagpuss is making a grand return – this time, to the big screen. The cherished pink-and-white cloth cat, who captivated audiences back in the 1970s, is set to star in a new live-action and animated feature film. Originally created by Oliver Postgate and Peter Firmin, Bagpuss was an animation that captivated viewers with its whimsical tales of a saggy, old cloth cat and his friends in a shop filled with lost and broken things.

Despite only airing 13 episodes, the 1974 series left an indelible mark on British television and was voted the all-time favourite children's programme in 1999. Now, as the character celebrates its 50th anniversary, fans can look forward to a fresh adventure that promises to capture the hearts of a new generation. The upcoming film will blend live action with animation, ensuring the enduring magic of the saggy cat for years to come.

What to expect from the new Bagpuss movie

Fans will be glad to know that the new film will stay true to the magic of Bagpuss, who was described as "the most important, the most beautiful, the most magical saggy old cloth cat in the whole wide world."

© Getty Images Bagpuss attended the BAFTA Academy Children's Awards back in 2024

Developed with the estates of Bagpuss's original creators, Oliver Postgate and Peter Firmin, the film promises to see the famous cat and his companions – including a woodpecker called Professor Yaffle and a rag doll named Madeleine – "stir from their slumber to find themselves in contemporary Britain" and embark on a modern-day quest.

What have the creators said about the new film?

Peter Firmin's daughter Emily, who starred as the girl in the original series, said: "Bagpuss was an integral part of my childhood. To me, he wasn't just a character on the screen, he was a friend who taught me about kindness, care and imagination.

© Getty Images Peter Firmin co-created Bagpuss

"To see our most magical cat return now is incredibly moving and I'm thrilled that new fans will have the chance to discover him, and that his magic will live on and be shared with the next generation."

Fans react to the news

Fans took to social media to share their excitement. "Bagpuss is back! Can’t wait for this nostalgic adventure," wrote one person, while another added: "Bagpuss made me sad and happy at the same time. Can’t wait to see it again. Time to bring back Trumpton and Camberwick Green…" Meanwhile, a third penned: "Oh, I’m so happy! I love Bagpuss. Looking forward to reliving my childhood."