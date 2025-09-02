5 nostalgic boxsets we bet you can't resist binge-watching this September

I know it may only be 2 September, but there was a definite "hoa hoa hoa hoa" feeling in the air when I woke up to this gloomy Tuesday morning. If you have no idea what I'm talking about, I'm referencing the TikTok trend that surfaced last year, where users paired the vocals from Blue Foundation's Eyes on Fire (which featured on the Twilight soundtrack) with clips that captured the cosy, cold-weather nostalgia. For some people (and I'll admit it proudly), "hoa hoa hoa hoa" weather offers a chance to bid farewell to the remnants of August, dig out their favourite transitional autumn jacket and dive headfirst into a TV marathon.

And it turns out, science is on our side: a recent study suggested that binge-watching multiple episodes in one sitting can actually be good for mental health, helping viewers build "mental worlds" where beloved stories linger long after the credits roll. These findings are especially comforting for anyone who feels the effects of Seasonal Affective Disorder creep in as the days get shorter.

So, if you're craving a dose of pure nostalgia this September, here are five of my all-time favourite boxsets – from Gilmore Girls to Harry Potter – guaranteed to keep you cosy until autumn fully arrives.

1/ 5 © Alamy Stock Photo Alexis Bledel and Lauren Graham star in Gilmore Girls Gilmore Girls Every September, there's always someone I know embarking on their annual Gilmore Girls rewatch. There's just something about the fictional town of Stars Hollow that feels synonymous with autumn – with mother-daughter duo Lorelai and Rory strolling around in cosy sweaters and sipping hot chocolates, it's the perfect hunker-down watch. The seven-season noughties drama follows single mother Lorelai Gilmore, who lives with her daughter Rory in Connecticut. The show begins when Lorelai asks her wealthy but estranged parents for money to send Rory to Chilton, a prestigious private school. In exchange, the pair must attend weekly Friday night dinners with her parents. Of course, it wouldn't be a coming-of-age drama without romance, and Rory dates Dean, Jess and Logan along the way.

WATCH: Gilmore Girls Seasons One To Seven Trailer

Why is Gilmore Girls such a nostalgic watch?

Take it from Entertainment Editor Chloe Williams, who wrote on Brit+Co: "Watching Lorelai, Rory, Luke, Lane, and even Kirk run around Stars Hollow reminds me of my own hometown. Every time I press play, it feels like coming home."

2/ 5 © Summit Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart playing Edward and Bella Twilight The inspiration behind the "hoa hoa hoa hoa" trend, Twilight is one of the ultimate autumnal watches. Perhaps it's because the story is set in Forks, Washington, which is famously "under a near constant cover of cloud and rain," according to Bella Swan. The Twilight saga, based on Stephenie Meyer's bestselling novels, follows Bella as she moves from her mother's sunny home in Phoenix, Arizona, to the gloomy town of Forks to live with her father, Charlie. Her world is turned upside down when she meets Edward Cullen, a mysterious 17-year-old who just happens to be a vampire. Across five films, Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner bring romance, love and supernatural drama to life.

Why is Twilight such a nostalgic watch?

HELLO!'s Acting TV Editor Nicky Morris said: "Twilight has to be my all-time favourite autumn comfort watch. I remember watching the first film as a pre-teen and immediately devouring the entire book series by Stephenie Meyer. Not only is the story filled with plenty of romance, action and drama, but the soundtrack is incredible too. And before you ask, I am and always have been Team Edward."

3/ 5 © Alamy Stock Photo,TCD,Prod.DB Harry, Ron and Hermione first enter the wizarding world of Hogwarts Harry Potter Another blockbuster franchise that couldn't be ignored is Harry Potter. September will always be back-to-school season, and what better way to get in the mood than to tune in to the wizarding world of Hogwarts in an eight-film movie marathon? The Harry Potter series follows the famous trio, Harry, Ron and Hermione, as they navigate the world of wizards, witches and magic. In the first film, Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, 11-year-old orphan Harry embarks on his journey to Hogwarts, meeting lifelong friends, encountering dangerous enemies and discovering just how much he was missing in his dull life with the Dursleys.

Why is Harry Potter such a nostalgic watch?

As someone who grew up reading the books, Harry Potter was my childhood. Every time it was time to go back to school, I'd return to the world of Hogwarts to watch Harry and the gang do the same – although, they seemed a lot happier to return to education than me! And with such a magical world, it wasn't hard to see why…

4/ 5 © James Devaney Gossip Girl skyrocketed Blake Lively and Leighton Meester's careers Gossip Girl What's a cosy night in without a little high-school drama? The Upper East Side may be dripping with designer fashion and scandals, but there's something irresistible about following Serena, Blair and the rest of Manhattan's elite as secrets unfold and friendships are tested in Gossip Girl. The series kicks off with the mysterious "Gossip Girl" blog leaking the scandalous details of the characters' lives, from love affairs to betrayals. Over six seasons, viewers are treated to intense romances, shocking twists and a look inside a world that feels glamorous, dramatic and somehow familiar all at once.

Why is Gossip Girl such a nostalgic watch?

I remember binge-watching Gossip Girl on my first-ever laptop and being so addicted to the love triangles, fashion, drama and allure of New York. Just the sight of Blake Lively and Penn Badgley brings back memories of the 2000s teen TV era, when staying up to catch the latest episode felt like a rite of passage.

5/ 5 © Getty Images Holly Marie Combs as Piper, Shannen Doherty as Prue and Alyssa Milano as Phoebe Charmed For those still in the mood for magic after Harry Potter, look no further than the 90s classic, Charmed. The eight-season fantasy show follows the Halliwell sisters – Prue (Shannen Doherty), Piper (Holly Marie Combs), Phoebe (Alyssa Milano) and later Paige (Rose McGowan) – as they discover their powers and take on evil forces while juggling the pressures of everyday life. The three sisters first move into their late grandmother's old Victorian house in the moody hills of San Francisco, where they discover they're the descendants of an ancient witching prophecy. While exploring the attic, Phoebe finds their family's ancestral spell book and reads an incantation that gives the sisters their magical powers. Unlocking their combined magical strength with the "Power of Three," they must use their newfound abilities to protect innocent people from their enemies.

Why is Charmed such a nostalgic watch?

Many fans love Charmed for its nostalgic qualities mixed in with magic, drama and sisterhood. One viewer wrote on X: "I started Charmed in 7th/8th grade and it was so cool to rewatch the whole series again as an adult. It brought me back to that time. I forgot how much I loved it. I’m getting old because why did I get emotional!"