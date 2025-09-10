Hugh Bonneville reveals the sweet way he learned about Downton's Michelle Dockery's pregnancy

Downton Abbey star, Hugh Bonneville, has revealed the sweet way his on-screen daughter, Michelle Dockery, revealed her pregnancy to him. Hugh, 61, said that Michelle, 43, texted the actor to tell him about her baby news. "[Michelle] often texts me as 'Papa,' and she very sweetly let me know about her bump a few weeks ago," Hugh told PEOPLE, adding, "And I'm so thrilled for her and Jasper [Waller-Bridge]." Michelle first revealed her baby bump in a stunning periwinkle Prada gown on the red carpet for the Downtown Abbey: The Grand Finale world premiere in London earlier this month.

Speaking about his co-star's exciting news, Hugh said: "It's so exciting that you know, with this show that over these 15 years, we really have been through everything together, births, marriages, deaths, divorces, and we've looked out for each other on screen and off." He continued: "So, it's a wonderful family to be part of, and it's exciting a bit like the closing of this film. You feel there are new chapters. Well, Michelle is just starting one," he adds.

Michelle and Jasper's first baby

Michelle and Jasper are expecting their first baby after tying the knot two years ago in September 2023 in an intimate London ceremony. The wedding came just over a year after the couple announced their engagement in The Times. The couple are believed to have met through friends in 2019 and made their first public appearance together at the Rome Film Festival.

The January 2022 announcement read: "The engagement is announced between Jasper, son of Michael Waller-Bridge of King's Lynn, Norfolk, and Teresa Waller-Bridge of Battersea, London, and Michelle Dockery, younger daughter of Michael and Lorraine Dockery of Gidea Park, Essex."

WATCH: Downton Abbey The Grand Finale

Jasper is the younger brother of comedy writer, actress and star of Fleabag, Phoebe Waller-Bridge who was also, of course, in attendance at the star-studded ceremony that took place at St Nicholas' church in Chiswick, West London. Michelle's co-stars including Hugh Bonneville, who played her on-screen father Lord Grantham in Downton Abbey, Lily James, Joanne Froggatt and Elizabeth McGovern were all in attendance to watch Mary Crawley actress get hitched.

© Getty Michelle revealed her baby bump at the London premiere for Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale

Hugh, Michelle and their Downton co-stars have been busy with numerous red carpet appearances for the premiere of Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale, which is the last film in the epic period drama series. The film, released globally on 12 September 2025, will see many of the franchise's main cast reprise their roles, including Jim Carter, Michelle, and Joanne Froggatt. It's also set to welcome some new faces such as Joely Richardson, Alessandro Nivola, Simon Russell Beale, and Arty Froushan.