'Strategic' Downton Abbey documentary announcement leaves fans upset

Fans of the hit period drama Downton Abbey will be thrilled to hear that the show's cast is reportedly set to reunite for a 'farewell' documentary.

Farewell Downton Abbey is expected to include behind-the-scenes footage and interviews with the cast, as well as reflections on the legacy of the show.

According to the Sun, the special will be an emotional affair, saying goodbye to a franchise that has run since 2010.

Disappointing news for fans

While the original six-season show aired on ITV, the documentary is likely to head to a streaming service instead, meaning fans without a subscription will not be able to watch it.

"From a PR perspective, the move to release the Downton Abbey documentary on a streaming platform instead of ITV is a strategic one," Ed Hopkins, celebrity publicist, told HELLO!.

"Streaming offers global accessibility and greater flexibility for audiences, which is particularly valuable for a brand like Downton that has such strong international appeal. It also allows for stronger control over content presentation, release timing, and potential partnerships, which are attractive from both marketing and commercial standpoints.

"Ultimately, this decision positions the documentary to reach a wider audience and ensures the Downton brand continues to evolve with the times."

© Getty The cast will reunite for a 'farewell' documentary after the franchise's 15-year run

It is not yet known which streaming service will take on this documentary, but Netflix and Prime Video are thought to be frontrunners. Netflix currently shows all episodes of the original series, while Prime Video offers the first two films in the trilogy.

Downton Abbey - the final instalment

The documentary's release is expected to coincide with the release of the final film in the Downton Abbey trilogy, Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale, which will hit cinemas on 12 September 2025.

Members of the show's original cast will reprise their roles one last time, including Hugh Bonneville, Michelle Dockery and Brendan Coyle. They will be joined by returning actress Lily James (Cinderella, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again) and new face Joely Richardson (The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, Bookish).

© Getty Images Hugh Bonneville is one of the original cast members starring in the third and final Downton Abbey film

The third film offers "familiar faces, shocking revelations, and the finale we've all been waiting for," according to Downton's official Instagram account.

Emotions are sure to run high for the franchise's fans.

"I have loved these characters from the beginning and I hate that it's ending," one fan shared on social media. "But I'm grateful I get to see them one last time."