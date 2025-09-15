This ‘powerful’ film about Tourette’s is set to change lives

You may have heard of John Davidson. He’s a campaigner and activist who was awarded an MBE in 2019, and even had a documentary made about his life, titled John’s Not Mad, which was ranked in 2005 as one of the 50 Greatest Documentaries by the British public. But what is it that led John, now 54, to become such a prominent figure? A Tourette syndrome diagnosis at age 15.

Affecting around 1 in every 100 children, it is estimated that over 300,000 people in the UK have Tourette syndrome. Also known as Tourette’s, the condition causes you to make sudden, repetitive sounds or movements – including swearing, whistling and animal noises – known as tics. When John was growing up in 1980s Britain, the condition was entirely misunderstood.

© Graeme Hunter Pictures The Rings of Power star Robert Aramayo, right, plays John Davidson in new film I Swear

Fast forward to now, a biographical film about John, titled I Swear, will hit cinemas on 10 October. A raw and resonant portrayal of his journey, the motion picture sheds light on the stigma surrounding Tourette’s during John’s adolescence – and how he found strength through struggle.

The film explores how John was diagnosed as a teenager after years of confusion and mental turmoil. By that point, Tourette’s had alienated him from his peers and the world around him. He was branded a naughty child at school and mocked by his classmates, whilst his parents struggled to understand exactly what was happening.

After leaving school at age 16 without qualifications, John began working as a caretaker at Langlee Community Centre in Galashiels, Scotland. It was an extraordinary and transformative friendship, alongside John's dogged optimism, during these years that turned his life around.

© Graeme Hunter Pictures I Swear explores how John Davidson was diagnosed with Tourette's as a teenager after years of confusion and mental turmoil

However, despite finding a close knit circle of trusted people who saw beyond his condition, erroneous assumptions around Tourette’s resulted in him being attacked by strangers, cautioned by police and even arrested.

© Graeme Hunter Pictures The film features a stellar British cast, including Shirley Henderson, left, and Maxine Peake, right

I Swear was written and directed by Kirk Jones, known for his work on blockbuster Nanny McPhee. And featuring The Rings of Power star Robert Aramayo as John, the cast also includes War Horse’s Peter Mullan, Trainspotting and Bridget Jones’ Shirley Henderson and Shameless’ Maxine Peake.

© Graeme Hunter Pictures In 2019, John Davidson was awarded an MBE by the late Queen Elizabeth II for his activism surrounding Tourette syndrome

What do the critics say about I Swear?

Critics are calling it powerful, uplifting and “laugh out loud funny”, as well as “a film that might just change someone’s life”. Expect to learn how John rose above judgment and ostracisation to become a nationally renowned ambassador for Tourette’s who was presented an MBE by the late Queen Elizabeth II.

I Swear is exclusively in cinemas from October 10.