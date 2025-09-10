Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Al Roker left short-changed over Sheinelle Jones' TODAY return with on-air gaffe — watch
Sheinelle returned to TODAY and the Third Hour to host alongside Al, Craig Melvin, Dylan Dreyer, Savannah Guthrie and more after nearly 10 months off

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad SanwariSenior Writer - New York
2 minutes ago
Sheinelle Jones' return to the TODAY Show last week after nearly 10 months off proved to be an emotional affair. The longtime TV anchor last appeared on the show in December 2024 before stepping away to care for her husband Uche Ojeh and their three kids, before revealing this May that he had passed away after a long battle with brain cancer. She finally returned to the show on Friday, September 5, sitting down for an interview with co-anchor Savannah Guthrie and being welcomed back with open arms and tears.

However, after the initial heartfelt reunion, it's back to business for Sheinelle, 47, and her coworkers, and that includes back to the show's usual antics and light-hearted gaffes. Such was the case on the latest edition of the main show as well, on Wednesday, September 10, with Al Roker ending up getting the short end of the stick, quite literally, upon his co-host's return. Watch the moment here!

Sheinelle Jones, Savannah Guthrie, Craig Melvin and Al Roker on TODAY, September 10© TODAY/NBC
"Al Labubu" was what Savannah Guthrie called him due to his faulty chair

Sheinelle's co-anchors on the show have been some of her biggest champions during her difficult journey, with Craig Melvin recently telling HELLO!: "She is doing remarkably well considering all she's been through. I just talked to her yesterday. I was heaping praises on her, because, you know what — I think there are very few people that can understand exactly what she has had to deal with  — a husband, the love of her life, [college] sweethearts, you know  — he competed in triathlons for God's sakes, and all of a sudden he gets his diagnosis."

"And she has to still show up for work for a long time at least. They've got three young children. She [was] his primary caregiver. She's taking care of the three kids. She's in this high profile job."

