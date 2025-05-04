Al Roker set to step up for Sheinelle Jones on TODAY — and his co-hosts have thoughts

Sheinelle Jones has been absent from her regular role as one of the co-anchors of NBC's TODAY since December 2024 due to family health reasons.

In her stead, her colleagues have stepped in to support not only off-screen but on, with the latest assuming her mantle being none other than her Third Hour of TODAY co-host Al Roker.

Al, 70, will be making a first in his storied career, as shared on the Third Hour edition on Thursday, May 1, by TODAY anchor Craig Melvin, who had to clarify first and foremost that he's "not retiring."

© Getty Images Al is stepping in for Sheinelle on the Met Gala red carpet

Al's new role

To the delight of his co-hosts Craig and Dylan Dreyer, Al will be covering the annual Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala aka the Met Gala this year, a role typically assumed by Sheinelle each year.

"Mr. Roker, he's about to try something new," Craig mentioned, with the pair first joking that Al wasn't retiring "much to Dylan's chagrin," with Al saying he'll be "pinch hitting for our pal Sheinelle and covering the Met Gala."

© Getty Images Al's co-hosts also complimented his dapper style

His co-anchors dubbed him the "perfect guy" for the job not just due to the theme, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, but also his own impeccable style. Over his decades-long career, Al has become recognizable for his trademark sleek suits, willingness to experiment with fabrics and patterns, and the bright glasses he pairs them with.

"But we did have a few ideas," Craig said, before launching into an entire segment that involved presenting Al with some options inspired by past Met Gala attendees, watch that below…

WATCH: Al Roker's co-hosts chime in on his first Met Gala

However, Al will be able to spend the night of coverage at the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art with a familiar face, being none other than his wife Deborah Roberts.

Deborah, 64, has traditionally covered the carpet for ABC News, and will be doing so once again this year, just a couple spots down the carpet as well.

Al joked on the show, to Craig's quip that they can carpool to the event together, that she'll likely be the one taking a car due to her heels, while he'll just walk over because they only live a few blocks away. The two anchors sweetly ended the segment by congratulating their co-worker.

© Getty Images Al's wife Deborah Roberts will cover fashion's biggest night for ABC News

Soon after, Deborah excitedly shared the arrival of her own outfit from Mark Ingram's atelier for the Gala, and she'll debut the look in its entirety on Monday, May 5.

"It's taken a few weeks, but @markingramatelier and his team have delivered an eye popping outfit for me to step onto the red carpet to report on this year's Met Gala," she gushed. "We came up with an idea and here it is!"

"Mark has a story of his own about Superfine: Tailoring Black Style. His beautifully attired ancestors inspired and paved the way for him to become a renowned bridal gown designer. Now he's passing along his legacy for me to explore. I am beyond grateful to be his muse."

© Getty Images Deborah is close friends with Al's other colleagues on TODAY

"See you on Monday," she enthused, although closed off by praying for favorable conditions. "Now, please pray for the rain to hold off!"