Sheinelle Jones' TODAY and NBC family is rallying around her following the loss of her husband Uche Ojeh at the age of 45 after a private battle with an aggressive form of brain cancer.

The Third Hour anchor, 47, has taken time off the air to tend to her late husband during his declining health and to care for their three children, Kayin, Uche and Clara.

Speaking exclusively with HELLO! at City of Hope's 2025 Spirit of Life Awards, TODAY's lifestyle contributor Jill Martin and former Fourth Hour co-anchor Kathie Lee Gifford sent their messages of condolence and a tender tribute to their friend and colleague (former colleague, in Kathie Lee's case).

Uche Ojeh passed away after a battle with brain cancer at the age of 45

Jill, 49, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2023, became emotional as she recalled Uche's magnetic personality and the close bond he and Sheinelle shared as a couple.

"Uche and I were very close," she shared. "We went through treatment at the same time," with Kathie Lee, 71, comforting her. "I'm beyond heartbroken," she continued.

"We're just all, as a TODAY family and as a universe, giving her the space and the time to heal, and for the kids to just adjust to the new normal."

© Getty Images Kathie Lee Gifford and Jill Martin shared tender tributes to Sheinelle

Echoing the sentiment shared by several of Sheinelle's other friends and colleagues, Jill dubbed him "magic," adding: "I am so blessed to be able to call him a dear friend."

Kathie Lee explained that while she didn't know him as well, he had a "1000 watt smile, which is just so ingratiating," and took the time to show her support for Sheinelle herself.

© Getty Images "We're just all, as a TODAY family and as a universe, giving her the space and the time to heal."

"Sheinelle is just a precious girl," she gushed. "We all love her there…and we don't love everybody!" Jill added that she sweetly wanted to share her honor at the City of Hope gala in Uche's memory as well.

"I just want to say that Sheinelle is mourning and she is the most incredible wife and mother and warrior. So I honor her and Uche today as well, and share it with them," with the pair adding that they had a "beautiful" relationship and marriage.

© Getty Images "Sheinelle is just a precious girl. We all love her there…and we don't love everybody!"

The news of Uche's passing was shared live on TODAY on Friday, May 23, with anchors Savannah Guthrie, Craig Melvin, Al Roker, Carson Daly, Dylan Dreyer and Jenna Bush Hager coming together to pay tribute to him.

"There are no words for the pain that we feel for Sheinelle and their three young children," Savannah said. "Uche was an incredible person. We all loved him… We just want to say Sheinelle, Kayin, Uche and Clara and the Ojeh family: we are with you, we love you. You are our family and we're just sending all of our love to you right now."

© Getty Images Sheinelle and Uche welcomed three children together

"He loved those kids more than anything else in this world, and was just so proud," Craig added. "He was that dad that was on the sideline of every soccer game. He was at all of the concerts and the recitals. He was that guy."