Where are the Two and a Half Men cast now?

Crass, chaotic, and completely addictive: the infamous sitcom Two and a Half Men was a smash hit with sitcom fans, keeping millions of viewers hooked for over a decade with its dysfunctional humour – and both on-screen and off-screen drama.

But what have the cast been up to since the show wrapped? Below, we’re exploring the career reinventions and unexpected reunions that have shaped their lives since the show wrapped in 2015.

© CBS via Getty Images,Getty Images Charlie has a new Netflix documentary and memoir out Charlie Sheen as Charlie Harper Charlie Sheen played the infamous Charlie Harper – the carefree jingle writer known for his hedonism and sarcastic wit. As the ultimate anti-role model and the original heart of the show, Charlie was also the most successful actor in television at one point, reportedly earning around $1.8 million per episode of the show before his infamous exit after season 8. Charlie has been sober since 2017 and recently opened up about his past in the Netflix documentary aka Charlie Sheen, and his new memoir, The Book of Sheen. He’s also made peace with Chuck Lorre – the show’s creator – and returned to acting with a role in Chuck’s comedy series Bookie.

© Wirelmage,Getty Images Jon appeared in Charlie Sheen's Netflix documentary Jon Cryer as Alan Harper Jon Cryer starred as Alan Harper, Charlie’s unlucky-in-love, perpetually broke brother whose neurotic charm balanced out his sibling’s chaos. As the sitcom’s underdog, Jon became a fan favourite, staying on until the final episode and winning two Emmys along the way. Jon has since portrayed Lex Luthor on the CW series Supergirl and Jim Kearney in the sitcom Extended Family. After Jon appeared in Charlie’s recent documentary following a decades-long feud, Charlie reached out to thank him for his compassion, indicating that there could be a reconciliation between the two infamous co-stars.

© Wirelmage,Getty Images Angus largely stays out of the limelight Angus T. Jones as Jake Harper The ‘half man’ in the show’s title, Angus T. Jones, became a household name as Jake Harper, Alan’s laid-back kid. Angus was reportedly one of the highest-paid child stars on television, earning between $200,000-300,000 per episode. After stepping away from the show, citing personal and religious reasons, Angus attended college at the University of Colorado Boulder. While he has largely left the limelight, he returned for a cameo in Bookie in 2023 as himself, reuniting with his Two and a Half Men roots.

© CBS via Getty Images,Wirelmage Ashton replaced Charlie Sheen in season 9 Ashton Kutcher as Walden Schmidt Ashton Kutcher rose to fame as Michael Kelso on That ‘70s Show, and later became a fixture on Two and a Half Men when he stepped in as the replacement for Charlie Sheen. Walden was the polar opposite of Charlie, bringing a more earnest energy to the show as the socially awkward, well-meaning billionaire. Ashton has maintained a successful acting career and is set to star in the upcoming drama series The Beauty, created by Ryan Murphy. He is also a venture capitalist and the co-founder of the firm A-Grade Investments, as well as its successor, Sound Ventures.

© Wirelmage,Variety via Getty Images Holland earned four Primetime Emmy nominations for her portrayal of Evelyn Holland Taylor as Evelyn Harper Holland Taylor portrayed Evelyn Harper, the sharp-tongued, self-absorbed mother of Charlie and Alan. Her portrayal earned her four Primetime Emmy award nominations, and her career has spanned decades, with notable roles in The Practice and Bosom Buddies, and films like Romancing the Stone and Legally Blonde. Holland recently appeared in Apple TV+’s The Morning Show opposite Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, and is set to star alongside Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson in the upcoming comedy series Brothers. Off-screen, Holland has been in a relationship with actress Sarah Paulson since 2015.

© Getty Images,FilmMagic Berta was an integral part of the show Conchata Ferrell as Berta As the no-nonsense housekeeper Berta, Conchata Ferrell became a fan favourite thanks to her deadpan delivery, and she grew from a two-episode minor role to a series regular. Conchata’s performance also earned her two Primetime Emmy nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series in 2005 and 2007. She had a hugely prolific acting career, appearing in films like Mystic Pizza and Erin Brockovich with Julia Roberts, as well as classics like Edward Scissorhands, and shows like Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Grace and Frankie. Sadly, Conchata passed away in 2020 due to complications from a cardiac arrest.

© Wirelmage,Variety via Getty Images Marin played Miriam's mother in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Marin Hinkle as Judith Harper-Melnick Marin Hinkle portrayed Judith Harper-Melnick, Alan’s ex-wife and Jake’s mother, and was an integral part of the cast from its beginning through until season 8. Her complicated relationship with Alan added to the show’s layers of family dysfunction, and her sharp delivery made her a funny – and exasperated – presence whenever she appeared. Outside the sitcom, Hinkle built an impressive career in both drama and comedy, including roles in Homeland, Madam Secretary, and Speechless. Most notably, she starred as Rose Weissman, mother to Rachel Brosnahan’s character in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, earning two Emmy nominations for her performance.

© Wirelmage,Getty Images Melanie is still a familiar face on TV Melanie Lynskey as Rose Part stalker, part friend – Melanie Lynskey played Rose, Charlie’s charmingly unhinged neighbour who first popped up in the pilot and quickly became a fan favourite. By season 5, Melanie began scaling back her appearances in order to pursue other work, renegotiating her contract to become a recurring guest. Melanie has had a hugely successful acting career, starring in blockbuster TV projects like Yellowjackets, for which she won the Critics’ Choice Award for Best Actress in 2022, and The Last of Us, where she earned an Emmy nomination. She is currently filming the upcoming teen musical film Don’t Say Good Luck, co-produced by Adam Sandler, starring alongside Stephanie Beatriz and Steve Buscemi.