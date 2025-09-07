Charlie Sheen and ex-wife Denise Richards publicly reunite: 'Who would have thought?'

Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards may have gotten divorced nearly two decades ago, but the love between them still remains, not just as co-parents, but also as friends. The exes famously tied the knot in 2002, welcoming daughters Lola, now 20, and Sami, now 21, while together. They split in 2005 and their divorce was finalized in 2006, preceding a custody battle over their daughters. However, they've since let bygones be bygones, coming together for the sake of the actor's new memoir and documentary.

At the premiere of his Netflix documentary aka Charlie Sheen on September 4 in Los Angeles, Denise, 54, joined her ex-husband, 60, on the red carpet, with the pair warmly embracing and posing for photos. They looked as happy as could be to be in each other's company, with Denise being interviewed in the documentary as well about her relationship with Charlie now and co-parenting.

Over the weekend, the Wild Things star took to her Instagram page with snippets from the premiere event, including photos of herself and a clip of the pair sweetly hugging like old friends. She captioned it: "We both looked at each other on the red carpet and just laughed. Charlie asked, 'Is it 2002?' and I said, 'It sure feels like it.' Who would have thought?"

"What a journey we've had – so many ups and downs," she continued. "But when life gets tough, deep down we both know we can count on each other. I'm so proud of him, and truly honored he asked me to be part of his story. Congrats, Charles." Charlie's third ex-wife, actress Brooke Mueller, also appears in the documentary and expressed her support for him.

The documentary also features interviews with other key figures from Charlie's Hollywood rise and fall, spanning stints as one of the most adored stars in the industry to public outbursts and battles with addiction, including his Two and a Half Men co-star Jon Cryer and other members of his family. His accompanying memoir, The Book of Sheen, will be out on September 9, while the Netflix special follows the day after.

Speaking with People, the Ferris Bueller's Day Off actor spoke about his love life, or lack thereof, in recent years. "My romantic life is as uneventful as it possibly could be. It's been that way for a long time," he commented. While he says romance wasn't tied to his decision to embrace sobriety in 2017, it ended up becoming part of that journey.

"It wasn't even by choice," he added. "But [my daughters] moved in, and then when they moved out, the boys [his twins Bob and Max with ex Brooke] moved in. My analogy for it was, there just wasn't enough room in the car. Plus, I spent so much time and energy chasing that for so long. I had to get to a place where I could be alone, but not lonely. I'm there now, which is pretty cool."

As for whether he hopes or foresees finding love again, Charlie responded: "If somebody walked through the door and it was the right time and you can't deny it… absolutely. Probably not marriage, though. I put this at the end of my book, but 'no' is my new favorite word and I put as much value in that as I do in 'love' as I get older. It's more important to me that I like the people I'm around."