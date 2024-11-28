The 10 highest-paid stars for single movie role revealed

When it comes to Hollywood, the glitz and glamour often come with jaw-dropping paydays. While most actors earn a set fee for their roles, the industry's top names have rewritten the rules, demanding not just hefty salaries but also a share of the profits. This strategy has turned successful films into multimillion-pound windfalls for those willing to bet on themselves.

From action-packed blockbusters to heartfelt dramas, these actors have capitalised on their star power and business acumen. Whether through clever negotiations or unforgettable performances, they've turned single roles into staggering paydays that continue to set records.

Ready to find out who's cashed the biggest cheques in Hollywood history? Let's take a look at the stars who've taken home the most for a single movie or a role in a series of films.

© Warner Bros. Pictures Jack Nicholson – $60 Million (£47 Million) Jack Nicholson's portrayal of the Joker in Tim Burton's Batman (1989) is legendary, and so is his payday. Initially earning $6 million, Jack struck a lucrative deal for a percentage of the movie's profits. It paid off handsomely, with the actor reportedly pocketing over $60 million. Not bad for a villainous grin.

© Paramount Pictures Harrison Ford – $65 Million (£51 Million) When Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull hit cinemas in 2008, Harrison Ford's earnings for donning the fedora again made headlines. Ford negotiated a deal that tied his salary to the film's success, resulting in an impressive $65 million haul.

© Paramount Pictures Tom Hanks – $70 Million (£55 Million) Tom Hanks is not only an acting icon but also a savvy negotiator. For Forrest Gump (1994), Hanks agreed to forgo his usual fee for a percentage of the film's profits. The gamble paid off, landing him an estimated $70 million payday.

© Warner Bros. Pictures Sandra Bullock – $70 Million (£55 Million) Sandra Bullock made history with her role in Gravity (2013). With a base salary of $20 million, plus backend deals and profit shares, she floated away with an estimated $70 million. Who says space isn't profitable?

© Disney Alec Guinness – $95 Million ($74 Million) Known for playing Obi-Wan Kenobi in the original Star Wars trilogy, Alec Guinness's deal was ahead of its time. The actor opted for a percentage of box office profits over a fixed salary. This strategic move earned him an estimated £95 million (and counting for his estate), proving the Force was strong with his contract.

© Disney Bruce Willis – $100 Million (£78 Million) Bruce Willis's role in The Sixth Sense (1999) earned him an incredible £100 million. Thanks to a combination of upfront pay and backend points, Willis's eerie performance became one of the most lucrative deals in film history. He was paid a salary of $14 million to start with, and then a percentage of the profits, which netted the Die Hard actor a total sum of $100 million.

© Sony Pictures Will Smith – $100 Million (£78 Million) Will Smith proved that charisma pays. For Men in Black 3 (2012), Smith negotiated a deal that saw him become one of the highest-paid actors of all time (at least until Tom Cruise and Robert Downey Jr. came along). His deal also included backend profits, pushing his total earnings to around $100 million.

© Warner Bros. Pictures Keanu Reeves – $156 Million (£123 Million) Keanu Reeves didn't just revolutionise sci-fi with The Matrix trilogy; he revolutionised pay deals too. Reeves's profit-sharing arrangement earned him an estimated $156 million across the series, cementing his position as one of Hollywood's best-paid stars.

© Disney Robert Downey Jr. – $225+ Million (£177+ Million) Marvel's Iron Man wasn't just a superhero on screen—Robert Downey Jr. became one off screen too. Robert's case is an interesting one. He started off being paid $2 million for the first Iron Man (2008) movie and later earned $20 million for Avengers: Endgame (2019). However, the actor negotiated a very lucrative contract that saw him pocket a sizeable chunk of the Marvel movies' final profits. His groundbreaking contract resulted in the actor earning an estimated $75 million for each Avengers movie he starred in. This means that, if you factor in Robert's backend profits from multiple Avengers films, he has raked in a staggering $225 million (and counting).