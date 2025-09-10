National Television Awards 2025 – full winners & live updates as Steve McFadden makes emotional speech

The National Television Awards are upon us and it's the biggest night in television. It's been an incredible year for television with the likes of Adolesence and Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl. And with shows like The Traitors, Strictly Come Dancing and Race Across the World having great series, certain categories will be hotting up. But who will be winning, could this finally be Claudia Winkleman's night? HELLO! will be following the awards along live to bring you the best moments, including all of the award winners.
Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award
- The Graham Norton Show
- Would I Lie To You?
- The Masked Singer
- Michael McIntyre’s Big Show - WINNER
Returning drama
- Call the Midwife - WINNER
- Heartstopper
- Slow Horses
- Gangs of London
- Vera
Factual entertainment
- Clarkson's Farm - WINNER
- Gogglebox
- Sort Your Life Out
- The Martin Lewis Money Show Live
- Stacey & Joe
Reality competition
- The Traitors
- Love Island
- Race Across the World
- I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here - WINNER
Serial Drama Performance
- Jack P. Shepherd (Coronation Street)
- Steve McFadden (EastEnders) - WINNER
- Eden Taylor-Draper (Emmerdale)
- Jacqueline Jossa (EastEnders)
- Sue Devaney (Coronation Street)