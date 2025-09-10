National Television Awards 2025 – full winners & live updates as Steve McFadden makes emotional speech

The National Television Awards are upon us and it's the biggest night in television. It's been an incredible year for television with the likes of Adolesence and Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl. And with shows like The Traitors, Strictly Come Dancing and Race Across the World having great series, certain categories will be hotting up. But who will be winning, could this finally be Claudia Winkleman's night? HELLO! will be following the awards along live to bring you the best moments, including all of the award winners.

Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award

The Graham Norton Show

Would I Lie To You?

The Masked Singer

Michael McIntyre’s Big Show - WINNER

Returning drama

© BBC Fans loved Call the Midwife

Call the Midwife - WINNER

Heartstopper

Slow Horses

Gangs of London

Vera

Factual entertainment

© Amazon Studiops Jeremy's antics on the show earned an NTA

Clarkson's Farm - WINNER

Gogglebox

Sort Your Life Out

The Martin Lewis Money Show Live

Stacey & Joe

Reality competition

The Traitors

Love Island

Race Across the World

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here - WINNER

Serial Drama Performance