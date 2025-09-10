Skip to main contentSkip to footer
National Television Awards 2025 – full winners & live updates as Steve McFadden makes emotional speech
Subscribe
National Television Awards 2025 – full winners & live updates as Steve McFadden makes emotional speech

National Television Awards 2025 – full winners & live updates as Steve McFadden makes emotional speech

It's the biggest night of television with the National Television Awards, but who will take home the gongs? Find out here...

Joel Dommett in a tuxedo with an NTA and surrounded by confetti© ITV
Matthew Moore
Matthew MooreSenior Evening Writer
Updated: 2 minutes ago
Share this:

The National Television Awards are upon us and it's the biggest night in television. It's been an incredible year for television with the likes of Adolesence and Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl. And with shows like The Traitors, Strictly Come Dancing and Race Across the World having great series, certain categories will be hotting up. But who will be winning, could this finally be Claudia Winkleman's night? HELLO! will be following the awards along live to bring you the best moments, including all of the award winners.

Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award

  • The Graham Norton Show
  • Would I Lie To You?
  • The Masked Singer
  • Michael McIntyre’s Big Show - WINNER

Returning drama

Trixie and Rosalind in Call The Midwife© BBC
Fans loved Call the Midwife
  • Call the Midwife - WINNER
  • Heartstopper
  • Slow Horses
  • Gangs of London
  • Vera

Factual entertainment

Jeremy Clarkson has become a spokesperson for UK farmers© Amazon Studiops
Jeremy's antics on the show earned an NTA
  • Clarkson's Farm - WINNER
  • Gogglebox
  • Sort Your Life Out
  • The Martin Lewis Money Show Live
  • Stacey & Joe

Reality competition

  • The Traitors
  • Love Island
  • Race Across the World
  • I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here - WINNER

Serial Drama Performance

  • Jack P. Shepherd (Coronation Street)
  • Steve McFadden (EastEnders) - WINNER
  • Eden Taylor-Draper (Emmerdale)
  • Jacqueline Jossa (EastEnders)
  • Sue Devaney (Coronation Street)

Sign up to HELLO TV & Film for the week's top talking points and the lowdown on the latest releases

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics
More TV and Film
See more
Read More