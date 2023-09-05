National Television Awards 2023 LIVE: Stars arrive on red carpet

Our lady in red!
Susanna Reid has certainly glammed up for her appearance at the NTAs. Sharing a snap on Instagram, the Good Morning Britain host looked sensational in a gorgeous red gown. We can't wait to see it in full when she gets to the red carpet!
Holly stuns in lavender
Holly Willoughby has shared the glamorous gown that she will be wearing for tonight's show and she is looking lovely in lavender. The This Morning star isn't up for an individual award, but will be hoping to be part of the team that takes home Best Daytime Show. Meanwhile, her This Morning co-star Alison Hammond has been nominated for Best Presenter.
Welcome to the National Television Awards!
Good evening and welcome to HELLO!'s coverage of the National Television Awards. Our glamorous stars will soon be arriving for the red carpet, and we can't wait to see what outfits they're in. Keep coming back to the HELLO! website to see the best looks and everything that goes down on the night!