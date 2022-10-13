See the full list of nominees for the National Television Awards 2022 The awards will be shown on ITV

It's one of the biggest nights in the TV calendar. The National Television Awards 2022 will take place on Thursday evening at London's Wembley Arena – and we are so excited!

Some of the most recognisable faces from daytime shows, factual entertainment and evening dramas will come together to find out who is picking up the coveted awards in a number of different categories. Check out the full list of nominees below…

WATCH: Kate Garraway breaks down in tears after 2021 NTAs win

New Drama

Heartstopper

This Is Going To Hurt

Time

Trigger Point

Talent Show

Britain’s Got Talent

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK

Strictly Come Dancing

The Masked Singer

Authored Documentary

Julia Bradbury: Breast Cancer and Me

Kate Garraway: Caring for Derek

Katie Price: What Harvey Did Next

Paddy and Christine McGuinness: Our Family and Autism

Tom Parker: Inside My Head

Returning Drama

Bridgerton

Call the Midwife

Peaky Blinders

The Split

TV Presenter

Alison Hammond

Ant & Dec

Bradley Walsh

Graham Norton

Factual Entertainment

Clarkson’s Farm

Gogglebox

Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs

Great British Bake Off

Drama Performance

Cillian Murphy, Thomas Shelby, Peaky Blinders

Jonathan Bailey, Anthony Bridgerton, Bridgerton

Nicola Walker, Hannah, The Split

Vicky McClure, Lana Washington, Trigger Point

The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award

Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Taskmaster

The Graham Norton Show

Serial Drama

Coronation Street

EastEnders

Emmerdale

Neighbours

Expert

Jay Blades

Kaleb Cooper

Martin Lewis

Sir David Attenborough

Serial Drama Performance

Gillian Wright, Jean Slater, EastEnders

Mark Charnock, Marlon Dingle, Emmerdale

Paige Sandhu, Meena Jutla, Emmerdale

Rose Ayling-Ellis, Frankie Lewis, EastEnders

Quiz Game Show

Beat the Chasers

In for a Penny

Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel

The 1% Club

Rising Star

Charithra Chandran, Edwina Sharma, Bridgerton

Joe Locke, Charlie Spring, Heartstopper

Kit Connor, Nick Nelson, Heartstopper

Paddy Bever, Max Turner, Coronation Street

Daytime

Loose Women

The Chase

The Repair Shop

This Morning

Comedy

After Life

Derry Girls

Not Going Out

Sex Education

Talent Show Judge

Anton Du Beke

David Walliams

Mo Gilligan

RuPaul

