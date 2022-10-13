See the full list of nominees for the National Television Awards 2022

Francesca Shillcock
Some of the biggest names in TV are up for awards at this year's National Television Awards. See the full list of nominees here…
It's one of the biggest nights in the TV calendar. The National Television Awards 2022 will take place on Thursday evening at London's Wembley Arena – and we are so excited!
Some of the most recognisable faces from daytime shows, factual entertainment and evening dramas will come together to find out who is picking up the coveted awards in a number of different categories. Check out the full list of nominees below…
New Drama
Heartstopper
This Is Going To Hurt
Time
Trigger Point
Talent Show
Britain’s Got Talent
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK
Strictly Come Dancing
The Masked Singer
Authored Documentary
Julia Bradbury: Breast Cancer and Me
Kate Garraway: Caring for Derek
Katie Price: What Harvey Did Next
Paddy and Christine McGuinness: Our Family and Autism
Tom Parker: Inside My Head
Returning Drama
Bridgerton
Call the Midwife
Peaky Blinders
The Split
TV Presenter
Alison Hammond
Ant & Dec
Bradley Walsh
Graham Norton
Factual Entertainment
Clarkson’s Farm
Gogglebox
Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs
Great British Bake Off
Drama Performance
Cillian Murphy, Thomas Shelby, Peaky Blinders
Jonathan Bailey, Anthony Bridgerton, Bridgerton
Nicola Walker, Hannah, The Split
Vicky McClure, Lana Washington, Trigger Point
The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award
Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway
I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!
Taskmaster
The Graham Norton Show
Serial Drama
Coronation Street
EastEnders
Emmerdale
Neighbours
Expert
Jay Blades
Kaleb Cooper
Martin Lewis
Sir David Attenborough
Serial Drama Performance
Gillian Wright, Jean Slater, EastEnders
Mark Charnock, Marlon Dingle, Emmerdale
Paige Sandhu, Meena Jutla, Emmerdale
Rose Ayling-Ellis, Frankie Lewis, EastEnders
Quiz Game Show
Beat the Chasers
In for a Penny
Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel
The 1% Club
Rising Star
Charithra Chandran, Edwina Sharma, Bridgerton
Joe Locke, Charlie Spring, Heartstopper
Kit Connor, Nick Nelson, Heartstopper
Paddy Bever, Max Turner, Coronation Street
Daytime
Loose Women
The Chase
The Repair Shop
This Morning
Comedy
After Life
Derry Girls
Not Going Out
Sex Education
Talent Show Judge
Anton Du Beke
David Walliams
Mo Gilligan
RuPaul
