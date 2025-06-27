Skip to main contentSkip to footer
All Creatures Great and Small's Nicholas Ralph shares major season 6 news
Subscribe
All Creatures Great and Small's Nicholas Ralph shares major season 6 news

All Creatures Great and Small's Nicholas Ralph shares major season 6 news

The Scottish actor stars as James Herriot in the 5 period drama

Nicky Morris
Deputy TV and Film Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

All Creatures Great and Small star Nicholas Ralph has revealed that filming on season six has officially wrapped. 

Taking to Instagram Stories on Thursday, the actor, who plays James Herriot in the hit 5 period drama, shared a behind-the-scenes video of the cast and crew embracing each other after filming the finale scenes of series six. 

In the caption, Nicholas penned: "Wrap on S6," alongside a red heart emoji. 

Production on the upcoming series began back in February. Just two months later, on 9 April, leading actress Rachel Shenton welcomed her first child, Orson Wilde, before taking a break from filming to go on maternity leave. 

James Anthony-Rose as Richard Carmody, Callum Woodhouse as Tristan Farnon & Anna Madeley as Mrs Hall, Rachel Shenton as Helen Alderson, Nicholas Ralph as James Herriot & Samuel West Siegfried Farnon© PBS / Channel 5 Television / Jay Brooks
Filming has wrapped on season six

For those unfamiliar with the series, it focuses on the life of veterinary surgeon James Herriot as he navigates the highs and lows of working in 1940s Yorkshire. 

While there's no release date for series six, we'd expect the new episodes to arrive in September or October this year. 

Sign up to HELLO TV & Film for the week's top talking points and the lowdown on the latest releases

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics
More TV and Film
See more
Read More