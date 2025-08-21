All Creatures Great and Small unveils first look at season 6 as new cast members revealed

Listen up, All Creatures Great and Small fans! Channel 5 has just unveiled a first look at season six, and by the looks of the new cast members, it's set to be a corker!

All Creatures Great and Small follows a cosy trio of vets, including Nicholas Ralph and Samuel West, living in the Yorkshire Dales in the 1930s. Returning for its sixth season, the 6-parter is set to return this autumn, followed by a Christmas special.

HELLO!'s Acting TV Editor Nicky Morris said: "You know autumn is just around the corner when Channel 5 starts to tease a new season of All Creatures Great and Small, and I can’t wait to see what the Skeldale House gang have been up to since we left them.

"While the series already boasts an impressive ensemble cast, it’s always great to welcome fresh faces, and what a line-up it is!"

Who is joining the cast this season?

With the return of season six comes some brand-new faces in the Dales!

© Helen Williams Newcomer Gaia Wise plays Charlotte Beauvoir

The new recruits include Lucy-Jo Hudson (Hollyoaks, Wild at Heart), Gaia Wise (The Dead of Winter, The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim), Jonathan Hyde (The Brutalist, Titanic), Philip Martin Brown (Waterloo Road, Tinker, Taylor, Soldier, Spy) and Chris Gascoyne (The Feud, Patience)

They will be joining the stellar roster of returning guest stars, including Mollie Winnard, Conor Deane, Cat Simmons and Lamin Touray.

© Helen Williams The original cast returns this autumn

What to expect from All Creatures Great and Small season six

It's always a pleasure to return to the beautiful Yorkshire Dales, and this season promises more "heartwarming human and animal tales".

© Helen Williams Anna Madeley returns as Mrs Audrey Hall

However, the official synopsis continues: "But, this time, we find our beloved Skeldale gang in a somewhat different situation as we join them in 1945, just as the war in Europe is coming to a close.

"We arrive back in Darrowby to veterinary advancements, expanded families, and new faces as they all look ahead to a brighter and more peaceful future.

© Helen Williams Samuel West plays unpredictable Siefried Farnon and Lucy- Jo Hudson as Susan

"This series will see Herriot's wonderful characters navigating the opportunities that a new world brings, a host of animals great and small, and of course, each other."

Who are the returning cast members?

Fans will be pleased to know that Nicholas Ralph is reprising his role as sincere vet James Herriot, alongside his on-screen wife Helen, played by Rachel Shenton.

© Helen Williams Susan Hilton stars with Samuel West as Mrs Stokes

Samuel West is also returning as James's brilliant yet erratic business partner Siegfried Farnon. Meanwhile, Anna Madeley is the dutiful Mrs Hall and Callum Woodhouse plays Siegfried's cheeky brother, Tristan Farnon.

Other returning cast members include Patricia Hodge as Mrs Pumphrey, Tony Pitts as Helen’s father, Richard Alderson, and Imogen Clawson as her younger sister, Jenny.

© Helen Williams Callum Woodhouse plays Tristan Farnon, who is still serving in the Royal Army Veterinary Corps

All Creatures Great and Small will return to 5 in the UK this autumn. In the US, Masterpiece on PBS will air the season in early 2026.