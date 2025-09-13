Hugh Bonneville reveals whether it really is 'goodbye' for Downton Abbey

When he first appeared on our screens as Downton Abbey’s Lord Grantham in 2010, Hugh Bonneville won the hearts of the nation. Since then, the actor, 61, has received a BAFTA Award nomination for his portrayal of Ian Fletcher in the BBC mockumentary Twenty Twelve, also starring as Mr Henry Brown in the Paddington films. Now, he is set to return as Downton’s honourable patriarch – a role that earned him a Golden Globe nomination and two Emmy Award nods – as the series bows out with its third and final film, Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale.

Last week, the actor made a rare appearance on the red carpet for the movie’s world premiere with his girlfriend, the vegan campaigner and influencer Heidi Kadlecová, with whom he has been linked romantically since October 2024. Here, Hugh reveals what fans can expect from the final instalment, how the film honours the late Dame Maggie Smith and whether this really is the end of Downton Abbey.

© Getty Images Hugh opened up about the final installment of the Downton franchise

Hugh, what can viewers look forward to in this film? A very Downton finale, with all the thrills and spills we’ve come to know – spilling a tea cup, pretty much. Seriously, I think people who have watched the show over the years are going to love it. It's a very warm and emotional story, and there’s a lot of fun to enjoy too. "There are also some exciting new elements that I don’t want to spoil. All I will say is that I honestly think this is the best film version of Downton yet. How does the film mark the passing of Dame Maggie Smith? Her presence is very much felt. I mean, she doesn’t step out of the shower and it’s all been a dream – she is gone, but she is there with us in spirit. And, of course, she is very much missed by all the cast and crew.

Is it true that the cast often played Scrabble between takes? Not so much Scrabble, but word games. There’s a game called Bananagrams, which is a bit like Scrabble in that you put down tiles to create words, that we all got into. The makers of Bananagrams got to hear of this and they gave us a specially produced Downton Abbey edition, which was lovely.

© Focus Features/Kobal/Shutterstock Hugh said the new film pays tribute to the passing of Dame Maggie Smith who starred in the beloved series

This feels like a good time to say goodbye

Describe a typical encounter with a Downton fan… I get a lot of letters. We all get a lot of letters, but I get a lot that say: ‘I used to watch you with my gran and she has now passed on.’ I have letters from all kinds of people telling me how much Downton Abbey means to them and how it continues to resonate with them. A lot of people tell me how it’s their comfortable place and how they love to revisit it again and again. It's quite emotional, really. I understand it because Downton Abbey has been a wonderful part of my life. Did you anticipate that it would end with a trilogy of films? Not at all. I remember when we came back from having done the series to start work on the first film and we couldn’t quite believe that it was happening. Many of us were happy that Downton Abbey survived past the first season, because so many shows do not. So, to do six seasons of TV and now three films is incredible.

Is this really the end of Downton Abbey? I think it is. This feels like a good time to say goodbye. It's a natural ending, in a way, with the passing of Dame Maggie Smith, our matriarch. We all started on this journey together and we’re very proud to end it here, 15 years later, but Downton Abbey will always be there [for us].

What's next for you? I want to do more theatre. It sounds a cliche, but the theatre is my home. It's where I started all those years ago. All I ever wanted to do was be in theatre. I never thought I would be on screen at all. I’ve come to love working in film and TV, but I love being in a live environment even more.