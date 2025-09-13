'Well-loved' character from season 1 set to return to BBC's Beyond Paradise

Fans of the hit BBC series Beyond Paradise rejoiced at the news that the cosy crime drama began filming back in June. Through the show's official Instagram account, they revealed the news with an exciting behind-the-scenes photo with a clapperboard for the first scene. A spinoff of the beloved Death in Paradise, the show follows DI Humphrey Goodman, played by Kris Marshall, as he relocates from the Caribbean to the fictional town of Shipton Abbott in Devon. However, Kris let an exciting piece of information about the next instalment slip earlier this week, and we bet you missed it.

© BBC/Red Planet Pictures/Joss Barratt Kris first appeared on Death in Paradise before reprising his role in the popular spin-off

During an appearance on BBC's Morning Live this week, he teased that there will be "loads of great storylines" in the new season. He also spilled the beans on the return of a fan favourite: "We are welcoming back a very well-loved character from season one, I can tell you that. We've been doing some scenes with him today. There's a spoiler, massive spoiler, it's a he."

Beyond Paradise's fourth season

News of the new season's filming was announced through the show's Instagram account in July, when the clapperboard photo was shared with the caption: "We're back in Shipton Abbott! Filming has begun this week on the brand-new series of #BeyondParadise. Expect plenty of puzzling twists and turns as the team gear up for another series full of mystery, humour, and heart on the sunny shores of Devon and Cornwall."

According to a report in Digital Spy, filming could continue for the series up until November, which means that we won't see the new season until spring at the earliest. Though we haven't got a full cast list yet, we can expect the return of Sally Bretton as Martha, Zahra Ahmadi as DS Esther Williams, and Dylan Llewellyn as PC Kelby Hartford.

© CREDIT LINE:BBC / Red Planet Pictures / Joss Barrett Other members of the cast are set to return for season 4

HELLO's Acting TV Editor, Nicky Morris, can't wait for the show: "I'm thrilled that Beyond Paradise is returning to our screens with more episodes. "It's been great to see Kris Marshall reprise his role as DI Humphrey Goodman over the past three seasons, which have been a pleasure to watch. If the 'twists and turns' are as promising as they sound, season four is already shaping up to be essential viewing for lovers of British crime dramas."