Death in Paradise star Élizabeth Bourgine reveals update amid fans' season 15 concerns

Death in Paradise star Élizabeth Bourgine has shared a behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming 15th season, which is currently being filmed in Guadeloupe.

Taking to Instagram, the French actress shared a series of snaps from the show's set. In one post, which she captioned, "Shooting series 15 of Death in Paradise", the 68-year-old star shared a screenshot of a production monitor which showed Élizabeth, in costume as her character Catherine Bordey, looking down the lens. Another post showed Élizabeth beaming while cooling herself with a portable fan in between scenes.

Fans praised the star in the comments section and shared their anticipation over the new series. One person penned: "Can't wait to watch, looking beautiful as always," while another added: "With each season it just gets better and better! Looking forward to 15."

Fans' concerns over fan-favourite character Selwyn

Catherine's post comes amid fans' concerns about Don Warrington's future on the show after his character, Commissioner Selwyn Patterson, decided to leave his role in the police in the series 14 finale.

© BBC Commissioner Selwyn Patterson decided to step away from his police role in season 14

Taking to social media after it was announced that filming on the new series had begun in April, one viewer wrote: "With Selwyn back, please," while another penned: "Love the new inspector! His storyline is so interesting. I hope it isn’t the end of Selywyn. I always look forward to his scenes."

Will Commissioner Selwyn Patterson appear in series 15?

Selwyn's future in Saint Marie remains to be seen. The police commissioner had initially been replaced by newcomer Sterling Fox (Trieve Blackwood-Cambridge), but after his very brief and unsuccessful tenure, Selwyn was reinstated.

However, the series ended on a cliffhanger as Selwyn revealed that he wouldn't be returning to his police role, and instead was planning on visiting his daughter, Andrina (Genesis Lynea).

© BBC Could Don Warrington's Commissioner Selwyn Patterson be leaving Death In Paradise?

"I won't be staying," he revealed, adding: "It felt wrong to say yes. Too much has happened and right now I can't see a way to get back to how things were."

What to expect from season 15

Fans can look forward to the return of Don Gilet as DI Mervin Wilson, who decided to stay in Saint Marie after discovering he has a brother.

Élizabeth will also return as Catherine, who revealed she was "seeing someone" in season 14.

© BBC / Red Planet Pictures / Lou Denim Filming for series 15 is currently underway

Other cast members who are likely to reprise their roles are Shantol Jackson as Naomi Thomas, Ginny Holder as Darlene Curtis, and Shaquille Ali-Yebuah as Sebastian Rose.

Following a Christmas special in December, we'd expect series 15 to air in early 2026.

Seasons one to 14 of Death in Paradise are available to watch on BBC iPlayer.