Death in Paradise writer's new show with Slow Horses and Adolescence stars - all we know

The BBC recently unveiled the impressive cast of its upcoming family drama, Crookhaven - and we can't wait for this one!

The series, which is an adaptation of J.J. Arcanjo's hit book series, comes from Death in Paradise writer Justin Young.

Dougray Scott (Crime, Exterritorial, Enigma, Vigil) is set to star in the "action-packed" eight-parter, sharing the screen with actors from Slow Horses, Adolescence and more.

Billed as a "coming-of-age drama full of exciting twists and turns", the series is set at a school for crooks, where students learn how to hone their skills in order to do good. Keep reading to find out all we know.

Who stars in Crookhaven?

Dougray Scott leads the cast as Caspian Lockett, the headmaster and leader of the secretive Crookhaven, while Claire Forlani (Meet Joe Black, In The Name of The King, Industry), who is Dougray's wife, has been cast as Caspian's mysterious wife, Carmen.

© ITV Crime star Dougray Scott will lead the cast

On joining the series, Dougray said in a statement: "I am thrilled to get started on this fantastic family drama. I am really looking forward to working with all of the extremely talented people on this production and bringing this role to life."

The pair will share the screen with Keith Allen (Trainspotting, Kingsman, Marcella, Bodies) and Naomi Wirthner (Slow Horses, Alex Rider) as well as an ensemble of young talent who play the high-achieving, hand-picked Crookhaven students.

© Tom Jackson Steeltown Murders actor Keith Allen has also been cast in the show

Lucas Leach (FBI International) will portray Gabriel Avery, whose story we follow, alongside Carmel Laniado (The Witcher, Dolittle, A Christmas Carol) in the role of Penelope, the Headmaster's daughter.

The other Crooklings are played by Amari Bacchus (Adolescence); Leila Khan (Heartstopper, Death in Paradise); Sani Thabo (Casualty, Everything Now); Tipper Seifert-Cleveland (Cruella, Krypton, Game of Thrones); Aerona Shi (Goldie’s Oldies); Charlie Mann (Virdee, The Watched) and Rowan McIntosh (The Chelsea Detective).

© Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock Dougray's wife Claire Forlani will also star in the show

Rounding out the cast are Genesis Lynea (Silent Witness, Casualty, Death in Paradise), Alex Mugnaioni (Mr Sloane) and Imran Yusuf (Wanderlust, The Missing).

What is Crookhaven about?

The "thrilling" adventure series is set in a secret school where students are trained to "perfect their unusual skills to bring balance, justice and order to the outside world."

The story focuses on pickpocketing genius Gabriel and his archrival, the headmaster's daughter Penelope, while following a group of eight "very different, young international students as they compete for the coveted Crooked Cup".

© Courtesy of Netflix Amari Bacchus, who played Adam Bascombe in Adolescence, also stars

The synopsis continues: "Full of wit, surprise and betrayal, the inter-school rivalry between the 'Merits', those selected for their deceptive talents, and the 'Legacies', students who come from generations of master thieves, comes to the fore as they go head to head in the competition for the infamous Crooked Cup – all while battling a terrifying enemy – The Nameless."

© BBC Crookhaven will air on the BBC next year

Screenwriter Justin Young said in a statement: "From the moment my daughters and I read the first Crookhaven book, I knew it had the potential to be a thrilling, timeless series for the whole family. Bringing the Crookhaven world to life has been a glorious adventure, and it's both an honour and a thrill to be working with such an extraordinarily talented cast and crew — truly a dream mix of industry legends and dazzling new faces."

When will Crookhaven air?

The series will premiere on BBC iPlayer early next year. Filming is underway in Belfast.