BBC's new thriller from Death in Paradise creator hailed as full of 'twists and turns'

The BBC has announced a brand-new eight-part thriller from Death in Paradise writer Justin Young, and fans are already calling it a must-watch.

The series, titled Crookhaven, is based on J.J. Arcanjo’s best-selling book series of the same name. Described as a fast-paced and layered coming-of-age drama, the show will follow a group of highly skilled young students training at a secretive school for criminals.

Production begins this month in Northern Ireland. It’s expected to air on the BBC later this year.

A different kind of school

At the centre of Crookhaven is Gabriel, a gifted pickpocket who finds himself enrolled at a school unlike any other. Students at Crookhaven are taught the art of deception and manipulation – but with the aim of using their skills for good.

The official synopsis reads: "Centred around pickpocketing genius Gabriel and his archrival, headmaster’s daughter Penelope, the series follows a group of eight very different, young international students as they compete for the coveted Crooked Cup."

It adds: "In a school where every teacher is a crook and traitors lurk around every corner, no one is entirely who they seem to be."

As secrets begin to unravel, Gabriel and Penelope’s worlds collide in unexpected ways, with personal mysteries tied to missing family members and a dangerous force known as The Nameless.

From page to screen

Justin, who previously worked on Holby City and Death in Paradise, is leading the writing team. The project has already sparked excitement thanks to the success of Arcanjo’s books.

J.J. said: "I’ve always aimed to excite and inspire young readers, but also the parents and grandparents who journey with them to my worlds. This TV series aligns perfectly with that."

He added: "We’ve created a fun family show filled with humour, heart and plenty of clever twists. I can’t wait for Gabriel Avery and his crew of kind-hearted crooks to be brought to life."

J.J. shared the news with fans on social media after keeping it under wraps for more than two years. He said he’s looking forward to the series finding a new audience.

Fans react

Reactions online have been overwhelmingly positive. One fan wrote: "Amazing! Congratulations."

Another added: "Wow, the casting is going to be tricky to get just right because your characters live and breathe on the page."

A third commented: "Cannot wait! This is wonderful news."

Casting announcements have yet to be made, though J.J. hinted that more news will be shared soon.

What to expect

Although aimed at a younger audience, Crookhaven promises crossover appeal. The mix of high-stakes competition, emotional depth and mystery will likely resonate with fans of His Dark Materials, Lockwood & Co., and A Series of Unfortunate Events.

The programme is being developed in collaboration with BBC Children’s and Education and is expected to air on CBBC and stream on iPlayer.

With themes of loyalty, trust and the blurred lines between right and wrong, Crookhaven offers something different for audiences looking for smart, character-driven stories.

More details, including its release date and cast list, are expected later this year.

Crookhaven will premiere on the BBC in 2025.