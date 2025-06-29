Death in Paradise viewers predict major twist about Mervin's identity

Death in Paradise fans believe they’ve uncovered a huge twist about DI Mervin Wilson ahead of the new series.

The theory links the character to both a spin-off series and a possible surprise sibling.

Mervin joined the team in series 14

© BBC DI Mervin Wilson in Death on Paradise

Mervin, played by Don Gilet, arrived in Saint Marie last series.

He was introduced to investigate the suspicious death of his mother, Dorna Bray, played by Judith Jacob.

By the end of the series, Mervin had solved the case and uncovered another surprise: a half-brother named Solomon Clarke living in Antigua.

The reveal gave Mervin a personal reason to remain on the island.

Fans connect the dots between two series

© BBC DI Mervin Wilson and Naomi Thomas in Death in Paradise

Following the finale, fans have taken to Reddit to share their thoughts.

Many now believe Death in Paradise is preparing for a crossover with spin-off series Return to Paradise.

The Australian-set spin-off launched in 2024 and stars Anna Samson as detective Mackenzie Clarke.

One fan posted: "Some time after Mervin Wilson is born, Dorna Bray gets together with Mr Clarke, and they have a child called Solomon. The relationship doesn’t work out, Mr Clarke moves to Australia, gets together with a new partner, and they have a daughter called Mackenzie!"

The post ends with a bold theory: "Maybe Solomon Clarke is half-brother to Mervin and on the other side half-brother to Mackenzie."

Fans excited by idea of crossover family twist

© John Platt Lloyd Griffith, Anna Samson and Tai Hara on set of Return to Paradise

Another fan replied: "That would be cool … That would be nice for Mervin, going from being alone to now having a sibling or siblings."

The possibility of a family link between characters from the two series has sparked excitement.

Both shows exist in the same fictional universe, so a crossover isn’t out of the question.

Mervin could return in series 15

© BBC Fans couldn't believe that shock twist in Death in Paradise

BBC has confirmed that Death in Paradise will return for series 15.

The new episodes are expected to explore more of Mervin’s story and his possible connection to Solomon Clarke.

So far, Solomon has only been referenced in a letter, but some fans believe he could appear in the upcoming series.

There is no casting announcement for Solomon yet, but the mystery has left viewers intrigued.

A growing franchise

© BBC Death in Paradise fans are getting very excited

Death in Paradise has already expanded its universe with Beyond Paradise, starring Kris Marshall as DI Humphrey Goodman.

Return to Paradise, the second spin-off, takes the action to Australia and follows a new team of detectives.

The Clarke family name is a key part of the spin-off, leading fans to speculate about shared family members between the shows.

Could Mervin and Mackenzie meet?

© BBC Could Don Warrington's Commissioner Selwyn Patterson be leaving Death In Paradise?

Mackenzie Clarke is the central detective in Return to Paradise.

If Solomon is revealed as her brother and also Mervin’s half-brother, then both detectives could be part of the same extended family.

The storyline could lead to a crossover episode or special in the future.

Viewers are now eager to see how the writers handle these connections.

What to expect next

© BBC Don Gilet as DI Mervin Wilson

Filming on series 15 of Death in Paradise is expected to continue this summer.

The show traditionally returns in the new year, and viewers are hoping for more answers about Mervin’s family.

Meanwhile, Return to Paradise will also return for a second series later this year.

With both shows airing on BBC and now part of a wider connected universe, the crossover theories could soon become reality.

A big moment for Mervin

© BBC / Red Planet Pictures / Lou Denim This will be a big moment for Mervin

Mervin’s journey has already been an emotional one.

Don’s performance has been praised, and the character’s personal storyline has added depth to the series.

Fans are hoping to see Mervin grow further in series 15, especially if he is reunited with his long-lost brother.

Whether that reunion also includes Mackenzie remains to be seen, but for many viewers, the idea is a thrilling one.

Death in Paradise and Return to Paradise are available to watch on BBC iPlayer.