Sheinelle Jones shares heartbreaking BTS details from first week back at Today following husband's death

Sheinelle Jones has shared an update with her fans on social media following her first week back at Today, and opened up about some difficult behind-the-scenes moments. The popular TV star bravely returned to work on Monday September 15 following the death of her husband Uche Ojeh, who passed away in May from brain cancer. In her latest video - which can be viewed below - Sheinelle admitted there had been some very hard moments, including the realization on her first day back that she didn't need to tiptoe around in the bedroom after getting up for work, because Uche was no longer there.

WATCH: Sheinelle Jones shares emotional video following first week back at work

She said: "I got up, you know tiptoeing around in the dark and I'm like 'Oh, wait. You're not here. Guess I can turn the light on.'" She continued: "That was tough, you know. That realization was something I couldn't prepare myself for. It's tough." Another emotional moment for Sheinelle occurred when she was leaving for work last week and passed by a museum she had been to with her husband during an impromptu date. She said that Uche had surprised her by asking her to meet him there, and had dressed up in a suit and tie, and had been so excited to take her around to show her an exhibition. They went on to have tea and croissants in the café. The mom-of-three started to tear up as she recalled the story, and told listeners that the memory and knowing that there wouldn't be any more impromptu dates left her "crying all the way home".

© TODAY Sheinelle Jones returned to Today on Monday September 8

The TV star continued: "So I just wanted you to know that it's been a week. I love doing the show and it's been a relief that I love doing it, it makes me happy, I love being with my friends, I love the guests that come on. It's kind of my happy place more than I realized even. But then when the show's over, it's like 'Okay, this is it, this is my reality. So it's just a constant wave.'" Sheinelle's Today co-stars were some of the first to comment after she posted the video, with Jenna Bush Hager writing: "Love love love," and Al Roker writing: "You are so loved. We feel complete."

© TODAY/NBC Sheinelle is finding being back on Today a positive experience, but when she goes home reality sets in

The NBC star had returned to Today to be interviewed on Friday September 5, just ahead of her first day back at work. She sat down with Savannah Guthrie, where she opened up about the past few months in the aftermath of her husband's death, and why returning to the show felt like the right time. She said: "I am still me and that's why I'm here. I'll stop searching for a me and just be me. And I hope that just being on this set and returning to work If i can do it so can you. My heart still hurts so if you see me now and see me laughing… you root for me because I'm fighting for my joy."

Sheinelle with her husband Uche Ojeh, who passed away in May

Sheinelle and her family are still getting used to their new normal following Uche's death

Sheinelle has a close bond with all her Today co-stars and just ahead of her return, Craig Melvin highlighted just how strong she was during an interview with HELLO!. He said: "She is doing remarkably well considering all she's been through. I just talked to her yesterday. I was heaping praises on her, because, you know what — I think there are very few people that can understand exactly what she has had to deal with — a husband, the love of her life, [college] sweethearts, you know — he competed in triathlons for God's sakes, and all of a sudden he gets his diagnosis." "And she has to still show up for work for a long time at least. They've got three young children. She [was] his primary caregiver. She's taking care of the three kids. She's in this high profile job."