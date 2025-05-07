How Today honors host Sheinelle Jones every show during difficult time  

Sheinelle Jones is a much-loved member of the Today family, both with viewers and her co-stars alike.

The NBC star has been off from work since the end of 2024 due to a family health issue, and is very much missed.

During her absence, Sheinelle's loyal co-stars on the Third Hour - Al Roker, Craig Melvin and Dylan Dreyer - have been checking in on her between them each day, but more than that, they've honored her place on the show.

© NBC Sheinelle Jones has been off from Today since the end of 2024 due to a family health issue

Each day, rather than replacing her with a sub host, like they would when someone is off for the day, Sheinelle's seat has been kept empty, waiting for her to return.

Most recently, Dylan opened up about Sheinelle while at the Kentucky Derby at the start of May. The meteorologist told E! News: "She's doing all right. She's hanging in there. We're praying for her and her family. You know, she's just going through a tough time with her family.”

© NBC Al Roker, Craig Melvin and Dylan Dreyer have kept Sheinelle's seat warm by not getting a sub host in her absence

The star added that they were in contact with Sheinelle "every day" and that they couldn't wait to welcome her back.

"One of us on the team talks to her every single day, and we're there to support her, and we'll welcome her back with open arms the second she can get back to us," she said.

© Getty Images Sheinelle is a much-loved member of the Today Show family

Sheinelle's Third Hour co-stars also gave a brief update on the star earlier in April, during a special episode on board the MSC World America cruise ship.

During the show, they spoke with Access Hollywood's Emily Orozco, who asked after Sheinelle. Dylan was sure to reassure Emily that Sheinelle would eventually return to the show, and said she "will be back".

© Getty Images Sheinelle has been off Today since the end of 2024

She said: "She misses being here — she wishes she was here with us, but she's doing what she needs to do." Craig, meanwhile, told Emily that they are often in touch. "I just talked to her a couple days ago — she's taking some time to be with her family and we talk to her all the time," he said.

"We love our girl. It's been nice to see how much everyone else loves her, too." Al added: "We're just praying for her."

After much speculation about where she was after several weeks of absence, Sheinelle took to Instagram to explain why she wasn't at work.

Sheinelle with her husband and three children

She wrote: "Hi everybody... I sincerely appreciate all of you who have reached out while I've been absent from the show. I want to share with you that I'm taking time to deal with a family health matter.

"It's not lost on me how lucky I am to have not only the support of my Today Show family, but to also have all of you. Your kindness means so much to me. I'll see you soon. Love, Sheinelle."

Sheinelle is married to Uche Ojeh and the couple are doting parents to three children, son Kayin, and twins Clara and Uche.