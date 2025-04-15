Today's Sheinelle Jones' co-star talks her future with the show amid long-term absence

Sheinelle Jones has been taking some time out from the Today Show due to a family health issue, and her co-stars are making sure to check up on regularly.

While there hasn't been much information on Sheinelle's whereabouts in order to protect her privacy, the Third Hour did issue an update on her during a recent episode.

During Wednesday April 9th's special show on board the MSC World America cruise ship, they spoke with Access Hollywood's Emily Orozco.

© Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I Sheinelle Jones's co-stars have spoken out about her amid her ongoing absence on Today

Sheinelle's future return discussed on Today

Dylan Dreyer was sure to reassure Emily that Sheinelle would eventually return to the show, and said she "will be back". She misses being here — she wishes she was here with us, but she's doing what she needs to do," she added.

Craig Melvin, meanwhile, told Emily that they are often in touch. "I just talked to her a couple days ago — she's taking some time to be with her family and we talk to her all the time," he said. "We love our girl. It's been nice to see how much everyone else loves her, too." Al Roker added: "We're just praying for her."

© NBC Sheinelle has been absent from Today following a family health issue

Always in her co-star's thoughts

Craig also made reference to Sheinelle the following day. On April 10, Al took the day off work, and at the start of the show, Craig introduced Jill Martin as Al's sub, telling the audience: "Welcome to the Third Hour of Today. I'm Craig, this is Dylan, and cousin of the show as Sheinelle would say, Jill Martin."

After much speculation about where she was after several weeks of absence, Sheinelle took to Instagram to explain why she wasn't at work.

© Getty Images Sheinelle has been on the Third Hour since 2019

Why Sheinelle is off Today

She wrote: "Hi everybody... I sincerely appreciate all of you who have reached out while I've been absent from the show. I want to share with you that I'm taking time to deal with a family health matter. "It's not lost on me how lucky I am to have not only the support of my Today Show family, but to also have all of you. Your kindness means so much to me. I'll see you soon. Love, Sheinelle."

Sheinelle has been working on Today since 2014 and became an anchor on the Third Hour in 2019. She is a doting mom to three children, who she shares with husband Uche Ojeh. They are parents to Kayin, 15, and her twins Clara and Uche, 12.

© NBC Sheinelle is a doting mom to three children

The star is an incredibly proud mom and often shares updates on her children on social media. Her latest post was shared in December just before her absence from work. It featured several pictures of herself with her oldest son Kayin posing with Joe Biden and his wife Jill at an event held at the White House, which was also attended by her Today co-stars Jenna Bush Hager and Savannah Guthrie.

In the caption, she wrote: "This moment with my oldest son Kayin and @potus and @drbiden transcended politics. I got emotional as the president kindly complimented his attire and then said these words to him with the most sincere eyes - 'Son, I want to tell you the most important thing. Remember I told you this : always, take care of your mother.' Kayin replied 'I will. Yes sir.' - It felt like Biden stopped the clock for a second … so we could take it in. I got a little teary when we left that beautifully decorated room. It was a night we’ll always hold dear."