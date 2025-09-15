6 films you must watch if you're a Tom Hardy fan

Happy birthday to the inimitable Tom Hardy! As the beloved British actor turns 48, we're taking a trip down memory lane and waxing nostalgic about his phenomenal filmography. After making his feature film debut in 2001's Black Hawk Down, the London-born star has embarked on a decade-spanning career, winning countless accolades while collaborating with legendary directors, including Christopher Nolan, Sofia Coppola and Steven Knight.

From his mind-bending spell in 2010's high-concept hit, Inception, to his Oscar-nominated role in 2015's The Revenant, Tom has singled himself out as one of the most versatile actors working in Hollywood today, excelling as vitriolic villains, intriguing anti-heroes, and real-life figures from British criminal history. So, without further ado, here's our pick of must-watch Hardy films for fans…

WATCH: Meet Tom Hardys Family

Inception Tom Hardy portrays Eames in Inception Tom excels as a highly intelligent and fraudulent thief named Eames in Christopher Nolan's sci-fi heist, Inception. Teaming up with an A-list cast, which also includes Leonardo DiCaprio, Joseph Gordon Levitt and Cillian Murphy, the actor delivers a standout performance while attempting corporate espionage with the use of dream-infiltration technology.

Mad Max: Fury Road © Alamy The actor teams up with Charlize Theron in Mad Max: Fury Road Winning widespread acclaim, Mad Max: Fury Road bagged six Academy Awards a year after it premiered in 2015. Taking on the titular role, Tom was lauded for his performance as "Mad Max" Rockatansky, a mysterious loner living in a dystopian wasteland. After allying with the mysterious Furiosa (Charlize Theron) to protect a band of female prisoners, Max and his newfound companions are forced to partake in a high-speed chase across the desert, while fleeing from a vicious tyrant.

The Dark Knight Rises © Warner Bros. Pictures Tom won over Batman fans as Bane in The Dark Knight Rises Marking another collaboration with Christopher Nolan, Tom joined the Dark Knight trilogy as Batman's (Christian Bale) final adversary and DC supervillain, Bane. Speaking about his character in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the actor remarked: "There is a very meticulous and calculated way about Bane. There is a huge orchestration of organisation to his ambition. He is also a physical threat to Batman. There is nothing vague about Bane. No jokes. He's a very clean, clear villain."

Bronson © Shutterstock Tom showcased his versatility in the biopic, Bronson Tom showcased his versatility after transforming into Charles Bronson, formerly known as Michael Peterson – one of Britain's most violent criminals. A biographical prison drama which reveals how Bronson's initial seven-year sentence turned into a decade-spanning stretch in solitary confinement, the film received glowing reviews, with critics heaping praise on Tom's firm commitment to the role. As part of his preparation for the film, the actor even met with the real Charles Bronson in prison to better understand him.

The Revenant © 20th Century Fox The Revenant is a gritty period drama You'll love to hate Tom in Alejandro G. Iñárritu's The Revenant. Serving as the film's big bad, Tom delivers one of his grittiest performances to date as John S. Fitzgerald, a ruthless trapper who turns on Hugh Glass (Leonard DiCaprio) and his son, Hawk (Forrest Goodluck). Set in 1823, during the Arikara War, The Revenant charts Glass's bloody quest for revenge as he tracks Fitzgerald through perilous woodlands to Fort Kiowa on the Missouri River.