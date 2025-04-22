Tom Hardy set to reprise major role despite feud with co-star

Tom Hardy is everywhere at the moment, having starred in new projects MobLand and Havoc, but there is one movie in particular that fans have been excited to hear more about. The actor is reportedly set to star in a new instalment of the Mad Max franchise, titled Mad Max: The Wasteland. Find out more…

The star, who originally starred as Max in the 2015 dystopian action movie, is tipped to return as a petrolhead anti-hero, despite having a famous feud with his co-star Charlize Theron on the set of the original movie.

© Roadshow/Kobal/Shutterstock Tom Hardy in Mad Max: Fury Road

Charlize, who portrayed Furiosa, clashed with Tom, reportedly over the demanding nature of the production which left Charlize requesting extra security.

Speaking about the feud, filmmaker George Miller told The Telegraph: "They were just two very different performers. Tom has a damage to him but also a brilliance that comes with it, and whatever was going on with him at the time, he had to be coaxed out of his trailer.

© Warner Bros/Everett/Shutterstock Tom Burke and Anya Taylor-Joy in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

"Whereas Charlize was incredibly disciplined – a dancer by training, which told in the precision of her performance – and always the first one on set."

However, the new project would see the role of Furiosa played by Anya Taylor Joy, who portrayed her in the 2023 movie Mad Max: Furiosa.

© Alamy Charlize Theron as Imperator Furiosa in 2015's Mad Max: Fury Road

Although the project appears on Tom's IMDB page, there is some doubt about whether it will be made. Firstly, the movie was somewhat dependent on the success of Furiosa, which performed disappointingly at the box office despite receiving excellent reviews.

Secondly, George recently opened up about the planned movie, and revealed he has other movies he'd like to make first.

WATCH: Tom Hardy in the trailer for Netflix’s new action thriller Havoc

He told Vulture: "We’ve got another script. But having been doing this long enough where I’m habituated to storytelling, I find myself with way too many stories… So, there’s lots of stories. Indeed, one of them is a Mad Max. It is not something I would do next, because there’s two things I’m keen to do next."

Tom appears to be unsure of the movie too, recently telling Forbes that he "didn't think" the movie was happening. Would you like to see a new Mad Max?