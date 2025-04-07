7 amazing TV shows and movies to watch if you're obsessed with Tom Hardy

Tom Hardy is the man of the moment, having been widely praised for his role in the hit crime show MobLand alongside Pierce Brosnan and Joanne Froggatt.

The star has had some incredible roles over the years, so from blockbusters to romantic period dramas, check out our top picks for the best of Tom's TV shows and movies…

© Roadshow/Kobal/Shutterstock Mad Max: Fury Road - 2015, Sky/NOW Celebrating its tenth-year anniversary in 2025, Fury Road is one of Tom's most famous movies - with the behind-the-scenes drama between himself and Charlize Theron as fascinating as the action onscreen. In the dystopian movie, Tom plays Max, who is determined to fight for survival in a wasteland world where water is the highest currency.

Dunkirk - 2017, Sky/NOW Back with Christopher Nolan, Tom's turn as Farrier, a Royal Air Force Spitfire pilot during the evacuations on the beaches of Dunkirk was a memorable one in a sea of A-list Hollywood star power including Kenneth Branaugh, Cillian Murphy and Mark Rylance.

© Greg Allen/Shutterstock The Dark Knight Rises - 2012, Prime Video Another iconic role, who can forget Tom's incredible turn as the supervillain Bane in the third installment of Christopher Nolan's Batman series. With Batman having finally met his match against the powerful former member of the League of Shadows, Bane is perhaps Batman's darkest adversary. One could say he was born in the dark, moulded by it…

© Serchlight/Kobal/Shutterstock The Drop - 2014, Disney+ Set in Brooklyn, Tom plays Bob Saginowski, an unassuming bartender who works at a bar where the mafia 'drop' illegal money. After the bar is robbed, a mobster threatens Bob and his cousin to recover the money, sending him on a mission to track it down while staying alive himself.

© Shoebox/Kobal/Shutterstock Locke - 2013, available to rent online This one is certainly for die-hard Tom Hardy fans, as he is the only actor on screen in this movie. He plays Ivan Locke, a construction foreman whose personal and professional life falls apart throughout a car journey over a series of phone calls. Gripping stuff!

© ITV/Shutterstock Wuthering Heights - 2008, Prime Video We know that Tom loves a gangster or crime thriller, but if you'd like to see him in a twisted romantic classic, then this adaptation of Wuthering Heights is the one for you. Starring alongside his partner, Charlotte Riley, Tom plays Heathcliff, a wild and passionate man deeply in love with Cathy.