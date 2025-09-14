Tom Hardy's 'gritty' crime drama gets exciting update

Paramount+'s star-studded crime drama, MobLand, which features the likes of Tom Hardy and Helen Mirren, has received a major update. The ten-part series, which has been hailed by viewers as "gritty", was renewed for a second season in June, and filming on the new episodes is set to begin in just a matter of weeks, according to one of its stars, Joanne Froggatt, who plays Jan Da Souza, the wife of Tom's character, Harry Da Souza.

In a recent interview with MovieWeb, the 45-year-old actress revealed that shooting begins towards the end of October, adding that she "loved" filming the first season. "[We] Start shooting [Season 2] towards the end of October... So a few weeks?" the Downton Abbey star said. "I'm so looking forward to going back to film Season Two of Mobland. I loved, loved, loved it. I mean, it was such a great script and such a great character. Just [an] incredible cast. Yeah, I feel really, really blessed. I love playing Jan. I always wanted to play a gangster's wife or a gangster, and then she came my way."

© Paramount Plus Tom Hardy stars in MobLand

As a huge Tom Hardy fan, I can't wait to see him step back into Harry Da Souza's shoes in season two of MobLand, which has everything you want from a crime drama: plenty of action, a gripping and twisty plot and compelling performances from its lead cast members. If you have yet to catch up with season one, you're in for a wild ride!

What is MobLand about?

The series, which is written by creator Ronan Bennett (Top Boy, The Day of the Jackal) and Jez Butterworth (Ford v Ferrari, Spectre), is a story about two mob families who "clash in a war that threatens to topple empires and lives", according to the synopsis. It continues: "Caught in the crossfire is Harry Da Souza, the street-smart 'fixer' as dangerous as he is handsome, who knows too well where loyalties lie when opposing forces collide."

WATCH: Tom Hardy stars in the MobLand trailer

The synopsis concludes: "As kingdom goes up against kingdom, lines will be crossed – and the only saving grace is a bet-your-life guarantee: family above everything."

© Paramount Plus Filming for season two begins in October

Tom Hardy, Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren star in the series, alongside Joanne Froggatt, Paddy Considine (House Of The Dragon), Lara Pulver (Da Vinci's Demons), Anson Boon (Pistol) and Mandeep Dhillon (CSI: Vegas).

What do we know about MobLand season 2?

While plot details have been kept under wraps so far, we do know that leading star Tom hopes that the show will continue for at least a few more seasons. "The plan is definitely to see more seasons," the actor told The Hollywood Reporter in April. "The question is: Does it become international? There are international elements to organised crime, which are touched on in season one and the control of drugs and ammunition and weapons and people and all kinds of things that go through Europe and from Africa through to South America, Pakistan and the variable commodities that move around Europe."

© Tom Hardy stars in this new MobLand series Tom is hoping the show will continue for at least a few more seasons

As for a release date, Paramount+ has yet to give any indication of when that might be. However, given filming for season one took place over four months and the show was released shortly after the series was finished, we'd expect the new episodes to follow a similar pattern. Hopefully, fans won't be waiting too long for the second season.