Everything Mobland star Tom Hardy has said about 'out of hand' feud with co-star

Mobland star Tom Hardy is busier than ever with his incredible filmography, most recently starring in the Paramount+ show Mobland as well as the new Netflix movie, Havoc. The actor has enjoyed a hugely successful career - but a behind-the-scenes dynamic with his co-star on the set of Mad Max: Fury Road back in 2015 was certainly less than successful. Find out more…

The actor famously clashed with his co-star Charlize Theron on the set of the George Miller dystopian movie, which follows the pair's characters as they race for freedom across a post-apocalyptic, petrol-fueled wasteland.

While the movie was a massive hit, the pair's animosity towards one another was so apparent that their co-stars, the crew, and indeed the pair themselves have all spoken publicly about it, with a tell-all book, Blood, Sweat & Chrome: The Wild and True Story of Mad Max by New York Times journalist Kyle Buchanan, going into details about what happened between the pair. But what has Tom said about the situation?

© Alamy Tom's perspective on the feud Speaking frankly about the situation, Tom explained: "In hindsight, I was in over my head in many ways. The pressure on both of us was overwhelming at times. What she needed was a better, perhaps more experienced partner in me. "That's something that can't be faked. I'd like to think that now that I'm older and uglier, I could rise to that occasion." He denied that he thought Charlize was ever afraid of him, telling GQ: "Charlize is an intense woman. Very intense, actually. In a good way… She’s a very serious actor. So I don’t see why she would ever be intimidated by me or in any way feel frightened. I think that was more… [expletive]."

© Roadshow/Kobal/Shutterstock Late to set Alluding to reports that Tom was a method actor and was regularly late on set, a camera operator claimed that Charlize once arrived on set on time, while Tom arrived three hours late, which led to a confrontation between the pair where they clashed over the delays. According to the operator, Charlize suggested fining him for the time he'd spent holding everyone up, and the pair had a huge argument.

© Jasin Boland/THA/Shutterstock What has Charlize said about their relationship? Charlize, who starred as Furiosa, spoke about the difficulties on set, explaining: "It was like two parents in the front of the car. We were either fighting or we were icing each other—I don't know which one is worse—and they had to deal with it in the back. It was horrible! We should not have done that; we should have been better. I can own up to that." She added: "I don't want to make excuses for bad behaviour, but it was a tough shoot. Now, I have a very clear perspective on what went down. I don't think I had that clarity when we were making the movie. I was in survival mode; I was really scared [expletive]."

© Marc Piasecki Requesting a female producer Charlize was so uncomfortable with the situation that she ultimately requested a female producer to be present on set, explaining: "It got to a place where it was kind of out of hand, and there was a sense that maybe sending a woman producer down could maybe equalize some of it." Speaking about the movie's producer Doug Mitchell, she added: "A lot of what I felt was coming my way from Doug was…oh, [screw] it. I’ll just say it. It was a man forgiving another man for really bad behavior, and I didn’t feel safe."

© Roadshow/Kobal/Shutterstock George Miller's comments Speaking to The Telegraph about the feud between them, director George Miller explained that Tom had to be "coaxed" from his trailer, while Charlize was "incredibly disciplined" and would always be the first on set. He said: "They were just two very different performers. Tom has a damage to him but also a brilliance that comes with it, and whatever was going on with him at the time, he had to be coaxed out of his trailer. Charlize was incredibly disciplined – a dancer by training, which told in the precision of her performance." He added: "I'm an optimist, so I saw their behavior as mirroring their characters, where they had to learn to co-operate in order to ensure mutual survival… no excuse for it, and I think there's a tendency in this business to use great performances as an excuse for other disruption that could be avoided."