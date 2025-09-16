Netflix viewers call for sequel to new rom-com: 'Best I've seen in a while'

Netflix has an endless list of feel-good rom-coms to choose from, and its latest offering has been hailed by viewers as the "best" they've seen in ages. The movie, titled The Wrong Paris, stars Miranda Cosgrove as Dawn, a woman from a small town in Texas who has big dreams of going to art school in Paris. But when an opportunity to move to the French capital comes up, her love life takes an unexpected turn.

If you loved Netflix's Irish Wish and Falling for Christmas, which both starred Lindsay Lohan, then The Wrong Paris could be perfect for you. All three films share the same director, Janeen Damian, who has a string of feel-good rom-coms on her CV.

TV Writer Megan Bull said of the film: "A charming and predictable watch, The Wrong Paris never takes itself too seriously, while gifting fans with some much-needed nostalgia in the form of noughties icon Miranda Cosgrove. Leading as the quintessential girl-next-door, Dawn, who signs up for a dating show in an attempt to pay her way through art school, Miranda lends her on-screen charisma to this easy-breezy rom-com, which is deliciously cheesy in all the best ways."

Viewers give their verdict on The Wrong Paris

Viewers have been loving the new movie, with some fans praising the rom-com as the "best" they've seen in a while. One person wrote on X: "#TheWrongParis is the best rom-com I have seen in a very long time! There isn't one moment that you feel like you have to push pause. Very fast-moving and so beautifully orchestrated," while another added: "OMG #TheWrongParis is one of the best things on any streaming platform!! I love when @netflix gives us what we need and want!!!! 1000/10!! @MirandaCosgrove shines!!!! Do yourself a favour, and watch it."

Other fans were keen to see more of Dawn and Trey and called for a sequel. One person penned on social media: "Can this movie get a sequel with them married pls, I need more of them," while another agreed, adding: "I'm kind of obsessed with them. Is it too soon to ask for a sequel?"

What to expect from The Wrong Paris

The film follows budding artist and sculptor Dawn, who was born and raised in a small Texas town, where she cares for her grandmother and younger sisters. After getting accepted into a Paris art school, she's overjoyed until she realises that the only thing stopping her from going is money. After her sister tells her to apply for a dating show, The Honeypot, which is filmed in Paris and would pay her a fee for appearing on the show, Dawn makes the cut and is headed for France.

© Diyah Pera/Netflix Pierson Fodé plays Trey

But when Dawn and the other contestants touch down in Paris, they get a big shock. The synopsis, via Tudum, continues: "They're in Paris, Texas — just 45 minutes away from Dawn's hometown. But when they meet their cowboy prince charming, Trey (Pierson Fodé), they're so busy swooning over his abs that they hardly care where they are. Dawn, on the other hand, is still focused on her mission: Get eliminated and pocket the cash for art school. But as Dawn gets to know Trey, their undeniable chemistry threatens to divert her Parisian plans once more."

The Wrong Paris is available to stream on Netflix.