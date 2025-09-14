Netflix fans 'devastated' after 'terrible' The Night Agent season 3 update

Netflix fans have been left devastated after The Night Agent star Luciane Buchanan confirmed she will not be returning as Rose Larkin in season three of the hit thriller. Luciane starred opposite Gabriel Basso across the first two seasons, playing Peter's love interest. While the pair's chemistry won hearts in season one, when cybersecurity expert Rose requires Peter's help when her aunt and uncle are killed, their relationship hit rocky ground in season two due to Peter's turbulent occupation.
Speaking to Deadline, Luciane said: "As much as that show has been so amazing, especially for my career – being a lead on a U.S. show from little New Zealand was such a whirlwind – the writers decided that they wanted to follow Peter and his journey based on what happened at the end of Season 2.
"And so, we don't get to see what happens to Rose, but I think it's a really exciting time for the show, and who knows, it's not a goodbye forever."
While Rose won't appear in season three, the door hasn't been closed completely on her character.
Executive producer and showrunner Shawn Ryan reassured fans: "I adore Luciane as a person and as a performer and I don't believe that this means we're done telling the story of Peter and Rose.
"I hope circumstances ultimately allow for the return of Rose to our Night Agent universe."
Luciane added that she is confident the creators could find a way to weave Rose back in if it suits the story: "I'm sure Shawn Ryan and his team will find a little way; maybe we'll make a little cameo along the way."
Fans were gutted by the announcement, taking to social media to declare, "This is terrible news," and "She is literally the best character in the show."
One person wrote: "The Night Agent literally begins with Rose calling Peter because she and her aunt and uncle are in danger and the entire mission/mystery revolves around them and then the writers decide to send her away. The character that started it all. MAKE IT MAKE SENSE."
Meanwhile, a second added: "So you're telling me this was our last shot of them. No more Rose and Peter story development in The Night Agent Season 3. I'M DEVASTATED," while a third wrote: "My heart is shattered into a million tiny pieces. #RoseLarkin #TheNightAgent."
