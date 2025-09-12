Inside Miranda Cosgrove's dating history: from her iCarly days to now as the star of Netflix's The Wrong Paris

Miranda Cosgrove is set to premiere Netflix's newest romantic comedy, The Wrong Paris. The 32-year-old actress has been on TV since 2004 when she played Megan Parker on Nickelodeon's hit TV show, Drake & Josh. The Wrong Paris isn't Miranda's first rom-com, but it is her first time as leading lady. In it, Miranda plays Dawn, a woman who joins a dating show thinking it takes place in Paris, France, but it's actually in Paris, Texas. Pierson Fode stars as the love interest and cowboy who tries to steal Dawn's heart.

Miranda Cosgrove's dating history

© Getty Images for Netflix Miranda and Pierson play love interests in the The Wrong Paris

On screen, Miranda may be set to fall in love with a cowboy, but her off screen dating life is just as interesting. The former child star has dated a few fellow celebrities, but, for the most part Miranda keeps her personal relationships private. Miranda is not publicly known to be dating anyone, instead focusing on her career and fostering cats. Here's everything we know about The Wrong Paris star's dating history.

© Alberto E. Rodriguez James was Miranda's first ever kiss

James Maslow

While neither confirmed they ever dated, it is reported that Miranda's first celebrity relationship was with actor James Maslow from 2007 to 2008. During an interview with Paramount+ ahead of the iCarly reunion special, Miranda recalled scenes she filmed with James. "My first kiss I ever had in my whole life was with James Maslow in the episode where he was in a hospital bed," she explained. "I had to kiss him while he was unconscious."

James was another Nickelodeon star, acting in the show Big Time Rush. He was also a member of the boyband Big Time Rush. James and Miranda were seen multiple times together from 2007 and 2008.

© Cory Ryan Miranda and Nat are Nickelodeon child stars

Nat Wolff

Miranda's next public relationship was with fellow child actor, Nat Wolff. Like Miranda, Nat rose to fame at a young age when he was cast in The Naked Brothers Band alongside his brother, Alex Wolff. After Miranda and Nat met while working at Nickelodeon, the two dated for two years. Their relationship ended after two years.

Since dating Miranda, Nat has gone on to be in many public relationships. He's been linked to Margaret Qualley, Bella Thorne, and Ashley Benson. The Fault in Our Stars actor reportedly dated actress Grace Van Patten for several years. The two often posted each other to their Instagrams.

© FilmMagic They reportedly dated for a few years

Most recently, Nat has been in a reported relationship with Billie Eilish. In June of this year, the two musicians were seen enjoying a romantic boat ride in Venice, Italy. Their romance reportedly started in March, after they were spotted leaving the iHeart Music Awards together. Nat and Billie bonded over having Tourette syndrome, "a disorder that involves repetitive movements or unwanted sounds (tics) that can't be easily controlled," per the Mayo Clinic.