Netflix's 'high-stakes' crime thriller with iconic Hollywood duo looks unmissable

Netflix's 'high-stakes' crime thriller The Rip with iconic Hollywood's duo looks unmissable
The Rip marks yet another exciting collaboration between Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, who both starred in Good Will Hunting

Image© Claire Folger/Netflix
Abby Allen
Abby AllenTV writer
2 minutes ago
Looking for a new crime thriller to get excited about? Netflix has just dropped a first look at its upcoming action-packed drama – and it marks the reunion of an iconic Hollywood duo. The Rip stars Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, who previously shared the screen in acclaimed projects like Good Will Hunting, Air and The Last Duel. This time, they lead a tense Miami-set story that follows a team of police officers who make a suspicious discovery. Directed by Joe Carnahan (Narc, Smokin' Aces, Copshop), the gripping film will land on Netflix on 16 January 2026.

HELLO!'s Acting TV Editor Nicky Morris said: "Time and time again, Matt Damon and Ben Affleck have proved themselves to be an outstanding team both in front of and behind the camera. From the Oscar-winning drama Good Will Hunting to the more recent sports biopic Air, the pair have collaborated on some memorable projects, and The Rip looks like another hit in the making." Read on for everything you need to know about the crime thriller – plus a sneak peek at those first-look images…

What to expect from The Rip© Claire Folger/Netflix

Matt and Ben play Dane Dumars and J.D. Byrne

What to expect from The Rip

Starring as Hollywood's ultimate acting duo once again, Damon plays Dane Dumars opposite Affleck's Detective Sergeant J.D. Byrne – two long-time work partners with an almost telepathic connection. 

Media Image© Claire Folger/Netflix

Catalina Sandino Moreno as Detective Lolo Salazar and Teyana Taylor as Detective Numa Baptiste

The official synopsis teases: "Upon discovering millions in cash in a derelict stash house, trust among a team of Miami cops begins to fray. 

"As outside forces learn about the size of the seizure, everything is called into question – including who they can rely on."

Who stars in The Rip?© Warrick Page/Netflix

The team grow more suspicious of each other

Who stars in The Rip?

Leading the starry cast are Matt Damon (Stillwater, The Bourne Identity) and Ben Affleck (Gone Girl, Triple Frontier). 

They're joined by Steven Yeun (Beef, The Walking Dead), Teyana Taylor (A Thousand and One, The Book of Clarence), Catalina Sandino Moreno (Silent Night, Maria Full of Grace) and Sasha Calle (The Flash, The Young and the Restless).

Media Image© Claire Folger/Netflix

Steven Yeun as Detective Mike Ro and Sasha Calle as Desi

Rounding out the ensemble are Néstor Carbonell (Shōgun, The Morning Show), Lina Esco (S.W.A.T), Scott Adkins (John Wick 4, Day Shift) and Kyle Chandler (Back in Action, Friday Night Lights).

What has the creator said about The Rip?© Warrick Page/Netflix

Kyle Chandler as DEA Agent Mateo 'Matty' Nix

What has the creator said about The Rip?

Speaking about the inspiration behind the project, writer and director Joe Carnahan told Netflix's Tudum: "The Rip came out of a deeply personal experience that my friend went through, both as a father and as head of tactical narcotics for the Miami Dade police department. 

"It's inspired in part by his life and then, by my enduring love for those classic '70's cop thrillers that really valued the character and interpersonal relationships."

Media Image© Claire Folger/Netflix

The film is partly based on a true story

On working with Matt and Ben, Joe added: "Having two distinctly talented filmmakers as both creative allies and the studio heads wound up being the best of both worlds. 

"I've never had as easy an experience on a movie as I had on The Rip. They took exceptionally good care of me and backed my decisions every step of the way."

The Rip will be released globally on Netflix on 16 January 2026.

