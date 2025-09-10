Netflix's 'high-stakes' crime thriller with iconic Hollywood duo looks unmissable

Looking for a new crime thriller to get excited about? Netflix has just dropped a first look at its upcoming action-packed drama – and it marks the reunion of an iconic Hollywood duo. The Rip stars Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, who previously shared the screen in acclaimed projects like Good Will Hunting, Air and The Last Duel. This time, they lead a tense Miami-set story that follows a team of police officers who make a suspicious discovery. Directed by Joe Carnahan (Narc, Smokin' Aces, Copshop), the gripping film will land on Netflix on 16 January 2026.

HELLO!'s Acting TV Editor Nicky Morris said: "Time and time again, Matt Damon and Ben Affleck have proved themselves to be an outstanding team both in front of and behind the camera. From the Oscar-winning drama Good Will Hunting to the more recent sports biopic Air, the pair have collaborated on some memorable projects, and The Rip looks like another hit in the making." Read on for everything you need to know about the crime thriller – plus a sneak peek at those first-look images…

© Claire Folger/Netflix Matt and Ben play Dane Dumars and J.D. Byrne What to expect from The Rip Starring as Hollywood's ultimate acting duo once again, Damon plays Dane Dumars opposite Affleck's Detective Sergeant J.D. Byrne – two long-time work partners with an almost telepathic connection.

© Claire Folger/Netflix Catalina Sandino Moreno as Detective Lolo Salazar and Teyana Taylor as Detective Numa Baptiste The official synopsis teases: "Upon discovering millions in cash in a derelict stash house, trust among a team of Miami cops begins to fray. "As outside forces learn about the size of the seizure, everything is called into question – including who they can rely on."

© Warrick Page/Netflix The team grow more suspicious of each other Who stars in The Rip? Leading the starry cast are Matt Damon (Stillwater, The Bourne Identity) and Ben Affleck (Gone Girl, Triple Frontier). They're joined by Steven Yeun (Beef, The Walking Dead), Teyana Taylor (A Thousand and One, The Book of Clarence), Catalina Sandino Moreno (Silent Night, Maria Full of Grace) and Sasha Calle (The Flash, The Young and the Restless).

© Claire Folger/Netflix Steven Yeun as Detective Mike Ro and Sasha Calle as Desi Rounding out the ensemble are Néstor Carbonell (Shōgun, The Morning Show), Lina Esco (S.W.A.T), Scott Adkins (John Wick 4, Day Shift) and Kyle Chandler (Back in Action, Friday Night Lights).

© Warrick Page/Netflix Kyle Chandler as DEA Agent Mateo 'Matty' Nix What has the creator said about The Rip? Speaking about the inspiration behind the project, writer and director Joe Carnahan told Netflix's Tudum: "The Rip came out of a deeply personal experience that my friend went through, both as a father and as head of tactical narcotics for the Miami Dade police department. "It's inspired in part by his life and then, by my enduring love for those classic '70's cop thrillers that really valued the character and interpersonal relationships."

© Claire Folger/Netflix The film is partly based on a true story On working with Matt and Ben, Joe added: "Having two distinctly talented filmmakers as both creative allies and the studio heads wound up being the best of both worlds. "I've never had as easy an experience on a movie as I had on The Rip. They took exceptionally good care of me and backed my decisions every step of the way."

The Rip will be released globally on Netflix on 16 January 2026.