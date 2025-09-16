General Hospital spoilers: Here's everything happening September 16 - September 19

General Hospital fans were shocked last week when Britt revealed that she faked her death. Liesl, who felt betrayed, lashed out by slapping Britt and accusing her of playing God. Jason and Anna argued about the WSB, and while Anna insisted that she was simply trying to protect Josslyn, Jason found it hard to believe. Sonny, Carly, and Brick worked hard to guard Michael from any accusations of shooting Drew – scrambling to get ahead of legal damages. Friday's episode ended with Dante and Lulu telling Rocco that Britt is alive, and that everyone was keeping it from him.

On Monday, Willow emerged as the main suspect in Drew's shooting due to her serious grievances against him. There was also major evidence against her. Willow had access to Drew's house, meaning that she could have been there when he was shot. Residents of Port Charles were suspicious of each other, with no one being found guilty of the shooting just yet.

While Willow is the leading suspect, several others came under scrutiny too. Alexis claimed to be with Ric, but her alibi isn't very strong. And Nina was notoriously anti Willow and Drew, so she is another suspect. Portia's relationship with Drew is no longer what it once was, and Michael's car was seen parked near Drew's home during the time of the shooting.

This week, General Hospital fans will see a fight between Britt and Obrecht. The search for Drew's shooter continues, who also receives bad news from Elizabeth. And Charlotte will confide in Lulu as Molly keeps a secret.

© Disney Cameron Mathison as Drew Quartermaine in General Hospital September 16, 2025: Nina snaps Molly confides in Elizabeth. Kristina encourages Cody. Lucas opens up to Ava. Emma and Gio get distressing news.

© Disney via Getty Images Alexa Havins as Lulu and Lily Fisher as Georgia on General Hospital September 17, 2025: Jason delivers somber news Chase and Dante compare notes. Cody is taken aback. Britt has a scratchy encounter. Kai makes an alarming realization.

© Disney via Getty Images Michael Knight as Martin Grey and Vernee Watson as Stella Henry on General Hospital September 17, 2025: Jason delivers somber news Chase and Dante compare notes. Cody is taken aback. Britt has a scratchy encounter. Kai makes an alarming realization.

© Disney via Getty Images Rebecca Herbst as Elizabeth Webber on General Hospital September 18, 2025: Britt swallows her pride Gio asks Sonny for a favor. Tracy and Jason share a moment of connection. Charlotte confides in Lulu. Molly keeps a secret.