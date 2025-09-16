Skip to main contentSkip to footer
General Hospital spoilers: Here's everything happening September 16 - September 19
Britt's return sparks chaos, Willow tops the suspect list in Drew's shooting, and Port Charles braces for shocking secrets, fights, and heartbreak.

Eden McCoy as Josslyn and Bryce Drufee as Vaughn in General Hospital© Disney
Tess Hill
Tess HillNews and Features Writer
2 minutes ago
General Hospital fans were shocked last week when Britt revealed that she faked her death. Liesl, who felt betrayed, lashed out by slapping Britt and accusing her of playing God. Jason and Anna argued about the WSB, and while Anna insisted that she was simply trying to protect Josslyn, Jason found it hard to believe. Sonny, Carly, and Brick worked hard to guard Michael from any accusations of shooting Drew – scrambling to get ahead of legal damages. Friday's episode ended with Dante and Lulu telling Rocco that Britt is alive, and that everyone was keeping it from him.

On Monday, Willow emerged as the main suspect in Drew's shooting due to her serious grievances against him. There was also major evidence against her. Willow had access to Drew's house, meaning that she could have been there when he was shot. Residents of Port Charles were suspicious of each other, with no one being found guilty of the shooting just yet.

While Willow is the leading suspect, several others came under scrutiny too. Alexis claimed to be with Ric, but her alibi isn't very strong. And Nina was notoriously anti Willow and Drew, so she is another suspect. Portia's relationship with Drew is no longer what it once was, and Michael's car was seen parked near Drew's home during the time of the shooting.

This week, General Hospital fans will see a fight between Britt and Obrecht. The search for Drew's shooter continues, who also receives bad news from Elizabeth. And Charlotte will confide in Lulu as Molly keeps a secret.

Cameron Mathison as Drew Quartermaine in General Hospital© Disney

Cameron Mathison as Drew Quartermaine in General Hospital

September 16, 2025: Nina snaps

Molly confides in Elizabeth. Kristina encourages Cody. Lucas opens up to Ava. Emma and Gio get distressing news.

GENERAL HOSPITAL - "Episode 15779" - "General Hospital" airs Monday - Friday, on ABC (check local listings). © Disney via Getty Images

Alexa Havins as Lulu and Lily Fisher as Georgia on General Hospital

September 17, 2025: Jason delivers somber news

Chase and Dante compare notes. Cody is taken aback. Britt has a scratchy encounter. Kai makes an alarming realization.

GENERAL HOSPITAL - "Episode 15780" - "General Hospital" airs Monday - Friday, on ABC © Disney via Getty Images

Michael Knight as Martin Grey and Vernee Watson as Stella Henry on General Hospital

Rebecca Herbst as Elizabeth Webber on General Hospital

September 18, 2025: Britt swallows her pride

Gio asks Sonny for a favor. Tracy and Jason share a moment of connection. Charlotte confides in Lulu. Molly keeps a secret.

Jane Elliot, Finola Hughes, and Dominic Zamprogna in General Hospital© Disney

September 19, 2025: Lulu helps an accident victim

Jason voices his regrets. Elizabeth delivers bad news to Drew. Danny issues a plea. Gio comes through for Emma. 

